With the deadline for 2026/27 secondary school applications looming, LiverpoolWorld lists the 13 top-performing secondary schools in Liverpool.

Families have until October 31, 2025, to submit their applications for September 2026 admissions.

With this in mind, we have analysed the official school league table published by the Department for Education (DFE), showing the top-performing state secondary schools across the city.

While Progress 8 scores remains the main performance benchmark on which secondary schools are judged, the Department for Education’s table also also features the raw percentage performance for English and maths - which are also given a double weighting when calculating each school’s Progress 8 score.

The main percentage on which schools are ranked is determined by the proportion of pupils achieving a grade 5 (strong pass) in maths and English, similar to a grade C.

Referring to school performance at end of key stage 4 in 2024, the grade system runs from 9, which is the highest grade and loosely equivalent to an A*, to 1, which is the lowest, equivalent to a G.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the top-performing schools, based on the percentage of pupils achieving a grade 5 or above in maths and English.

1 . The Blue Coat School, Liverpool 98.9% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 179 pupils at end of Key Stage 4. | Google

2 . Christian Fellowship School, Liverpool 89.9% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were nine pupils at end of Key Stage 4. | Google

3 . Archbishop Blanch Church of England High School, Liverpool 66.7% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 177 pupils at end of Key Stage 4. | Google

4 . King David High School, Liverpool 66.4% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 119 pupils at end of Key Stage Four. | Google