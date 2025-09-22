The 15 Liverpool secondary schools that were the hardest to get into this year (‘25/26)

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover the most competitive secondary schools in Liverpool for the 2025/26 academic year, based on first-choice application success rates.

A new school year has officially begun and while National Offer Day may feel like a lifetime away, some children were left disappointed as they did not receive the secondary school allocation they had wished for.

- The 15 Liverpool primary schools that were the hardest to get into this year (‘25/26)

With this in mind, we have taken a look at the latest available Department for Education figures, which reveal the Liverpool secondary schools that were the hardest to get into.

Here are the 15 secondary schools in Liverpool that were the toughest to get into, based on the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

347 pupils put Liverpool College as their first choice but only 140 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 40.35%.

1. Liverpool College

347 pupils put Liverpool College as their first choice but only 140 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 40.35%. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 3.0

289 pupils put The Belvedere Academy as their first choice but only 138 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 47.75%.

2. The Belvedere Academy

289 pupils put The Belvedere Academy as their first choice but only 138 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 47.75%. | Google Street View

396 pupils put North Liverpool Academy as their first choice but only 199 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 50.25%.

3. North Liverpool Academy

396 pupils put North Liverpool Academy as their first choice but only 199 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 50.25%. | Google

406 pupils put Calderstones School as their first choice but only 205 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 50.49%.

4. Calderstones School

406 pupils put Calderstones School as their first choice but only 205 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 50.49%. | Google

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsLiverpoolMind
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice