A new school year has officially begun and while National Offer Day may feel like a lifetime away, some children were left disappointed as they did not receive the secondary school allocation they had wished for.

With this in mind, we have taken a look at the latest available Department for Education figures, which reveal the Liverpool secondary schools that were the hardest to get into.

Here are the 15 secondary schools in Liverpool that were the toughest to get into, based on the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

1 . Liverpool College 347 pupils put Liverpool College as their first choice but only 140 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 40.35%. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 3.0

2 . The Belvedere Academy 289 pupils put The Belvedere Academy as their first choice but only 138 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 47.75%. | Google Street View

3 . North Liverpool Academy 396 pupils put North Liverpool Academy as their first choice but only 199 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 50.25%. | Google

4 . Calderstones School 406 pupils put Calderstones School as their first choice but only 205 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 50.49%. | Google