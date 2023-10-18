Ofsted provides schools across the country with rankings, ranging from ‘inadequate’ to ‘outstanding’. While many schools across Merseyside are rated as ‘good’, far fewer have been awarded the top mark.
We have poured through local Ofsted reports to find all the Wirral schools which currently have the highest mark.
Here, in alphabetical order, are all the Wirral primary and secondary schools currently rated outstanding by Ofsted. Please note, some schools featured in this list have not been inspected for a number of years.
1. Brackenwood Infant School
Published in July 2010, the Ofsted report for Brackenwood Infant School reads: “This outstanding school has maintained its high quality over three inspections during which time it has provided many young children with an excellent start to their education." Photo: Google Street View
2. Clare Mount Specialist Sports College
Published in January 2022, the Ofsted report for Clare Mount Specialist Sports College reads: “Pupils achieve well at this highly ambitious school. They feel happy and safe in school. Skilled staff ensure that pupils’ varying special educational needs and/or disabilities are appropriately catered for. Relationships between staff and pupils are strong and supportive." Photo: Google Street View
3. Elleray Park School
Published in June 2023, the Ofsted report for Elleray Park School reads: “Leaders have the highest expectations of what pupils can achieve in their learning and behaviour. Leaders’ unrelenting ambition for pupils starts from the moment they join the school. The school’s curriculum places no ceiling on pupils’ success. It prepares children and pupils, all of whom have special educational needs and/or disabilities, exceptionally well for their next steps in education and life in modern Britain." Photo: Google Street View
4. Gilbrook School
Published in November 2017, the Oftsed report for Gilbrook School reads: “This school continues to be outstanding. The leadership team has maintained the outstanding quality of education in the school since the last inspection. Gilbrook School is a truly unique place to be, whether you are a pupil, parent or member of staff. You make sure that everyone gets the support needed to be the best that they can be." Photo: Google Street View