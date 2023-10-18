Register
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

The 17 Wirral primary and secondary schools rated outstanding by Ofsted inspectors in 2023

Ofsted have handed these Wirral primary and secondary schools the top ‘outstanding’ rating.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST

Ofsted provides schools across the country with rankings, ranging from ‘inadequate’ to ‘outstanding’. While many schools across Merseyside are rated as ‘good’, far fewer have been awarded the top mark.

- The 37 Liverpool primary schools to receive Ofsted ratings in 2023

- The top 12 performing secondary schools in Merseyside based on GCSE results

We have poured through local Ofsted reports to find all the Wirral schools which currently have the highest mark.

Here, in alphabetical order, are all the Wirral primary and secondary schools currently rated outstanding by Ofsted. Please note, some schools featured in this list have not been inspected for a number of years.

Published in July 2010, the Ofsted report for Brackenwood Infant School reads: “This outstanding school has maintained its high quality over three inspections during which time it has provided many young children with an excellent start to their education."

1. Brackenwood Infant School

Published in July 2010, the Ofsted report for Brackenwood Infant School reads: “This outstanding school has maintained its high quality over three inspections during which time it has provided many young children with an excellent start to their education." Photo: Google Street View

Published in January 2022, the Ofsted report for Clare Mount Specialist Sports College reads: “Pupils achieve well at this highly ambitious school. They feel happy and safe in school. Skilled staff ensure that pupils’ varying special educational needs and/or disabilities are appropriately catered for. Relationships between staff and pupils are strong and supportive."

2. Clare Mount Specialist Sports College

Published in January 2022, the Ofsted report for Clare Mount Specialist Sports College reads: “Pupils achieve well at this highly ambitious school. They feel happy and safe in school. Skilled staff ensure that pupils’ varying special educational needs and/or disabilities are appropriately catered for. Relationships between staff and pupils are strong and supportive." Photo: Google Street View

Published in June 2023, the Ofsted report for Elleray Park School reads: “Leaders have the highest expectations of what pupils can achieve in their learning and behaviour. Leaders’ unrelenting ambition for pupils starts from the moment they join the school. The school’s curriculum places no ceiling on pupils’ success. It prepares children and pupils, all of whom have special educational needs and/or disabilities, exceptionally well for their next steps in education and life in modern Britain."

3. Elleray Park School

Published in June 2023, the Ofsted report for Elleray Park School reads: “Leaders have the highest expectations of what pupils can achieve in their learning and behaviour. Leaders’ unrelenting ambition for pupils starts from the moment they join the school. The school’s curriculum places no ceiling on pupils’ success. It prepares children and pupils, all of whom have special educational needs and/or disabilities, exceptionally well for their next steps in education and life in modern Britain." Photo: Google Street View

Published in November 2017, the Oftsed report for Gilbrook School reads: “This school continues to be outstanding. The leadership team has maintained the outstanding quality of education in the school since the last inspection. Gilbrook School is a truly unique place to be, whether you are a pupil, parent or member of staff. You make sure that everyone gets the support needed to be the best that they can be."

4. Gilbrook School

Published in November 2017, the Oftsed report for Gilbrook School reads: “This school continues to be outstanding. The leadership team has maintained the outstanding quality of education in the school since the last inspection. Gilbrook School is a truly unique place to be, whether you are a pupil, parent or member of staff. You make sure that everyone gets the support needed to be the best that they can be." Photo: Google Street View

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:OfstedSchoolsInspectorsLiverpool