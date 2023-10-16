Ofsted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale. At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’. Grades given are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
We have compiled a list of primary schools in Liverpool* which have received new ratings this year (up to October 2023) - in alphabetical order.
*Please note special/independent schools are not included in our list.
1. Arnot St Mary C of E Primary School - Good
Published in January 2023, the Ofsted report for Arnot St Mary reads: “Pupils, and children in the early years, are happy, safe and confident. They live and breathe the school’s mission to be ‘Ready, Kind and Safe’. Pupils also respect and welcome diversity and difference. They are caring of each other and recognise when their peers may need additional support and help. Pupils talked enthusiastically about their school and about making friends." Photo: Google Street View
2. Banks Road Primary School - Good
Published in September 2023, the Ofsted report for Banks Road Primary School states: “Banks Road Primary School continues to be a good school. Pupils enjoy coming to Banks Road Primary School. New pupils feel welcomed into the school by staff and other pupils. Many pupils, parents and carers described the school as being a friendly community.” Photo: Google Street View
3. Blackmoor Park Infants’ School - Requires Improvement
Published in June 2023, the Ofsted report for Blackmoor Park Infants’ School states: “Blackmoor Park Infants’ School continues to require improvement. Leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for the school to become good.” Photo: Google Street View
4. Booker Avenue Junior School - Good
Published in March 2023, the Ofsted report for Booker Avenue Junior School reads: “Leaders are ambitious for all pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils rise to leaders’ expectations of them. They sustain high levels of focus and behave well in lessons. Pupils are keen to discuss their wellconsidered ideas. Pupils listen with respect to the suggestions of others. This helps pupils to deepen their own and their classmates’ learning. Pupils, including pupils with SEND, achieve well." Photo: Google Street View