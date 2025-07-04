This is how Wirral secondary schools performed in their latest maths and English GCSEs.

Progress 8 scores remain the main performance benchmark on which secondary schools are judged, however, the Department for Education (DFE) also publishes the raw percentage performance for English and maths - which are also given a double weighting when calculating each school’s Progress 8 score.

The main percentage on which schools are ranked is determined by the proportion of pupils achieving a grade 5 (strong pass) in maths and English, similar to a grade C.

Referring to Department for Education data for GCSE exams sat in the summer of 2024, the grade system runs from 9, which is the highest grade and loosely equivalent to an A*, to 1, which is the lowest, equivalent to a G.

See how your child’s school performed below. Special schools have not been included. Data for some schools was unavailable.

1 . West Kirby Grammar School, West Kirby 94% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 184 pupils at the end of Key Stage Four. | Google

2 . Wirral Grammar School for Boys, Bebington 93.6% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 157 pupils at the end of Key Stage Four. | Google

3 . Calday Grange Grammar School, Caldy 91% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 221 pupils at the end of Key Stage Four. | Google Street View

4 . Upton Hall School FCJ, Upton 89.9% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 159 pupils at the end of Key Stage Four. | Google