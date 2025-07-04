The 20 Wirral secondary schools with the highest and lowest GCSE English and maths results

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:21 BST

Discover how Wirral secondary schools performed in the latest GCSE results.

This is how Wirral secondary schools performed in their latest maths and English GCSEs.

Progress 8 scores remain the main performance benchmark on which secondary schools are judged, however, the Department for Education (DFE) also publishes the raw percentage performance for English and maths - which are also given a double weighting when calculating each school’s Progress 8 score.

- The 29 Liverpool secondary schools with the highest and lowest GCSE English and maths results

The main percentage on which schools are ranked is determined by the proportion of pupils achieving a grade 5 (strong pass) in maths and English, similar to a grade C.

Referring to Department for Education data for GCSE exams sat in the summer of 2024, the grade system runs from 9, which is the highest grade and loosely equivalent to an A*, to 1, which is the lowest, equivalent to a G.

See how your child’s school performed below. Special schools have not been included. Data for some schools was unavailable.

94% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 184 pupils at the end of Key Stage Four.

1. West Kirby Grammar School, West Kirby

94% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 184 pupils at the end of Key Stage Four. | Google

93.6% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 157 pupils at the end of Key Stage Four.

2. Wirral Grammar School for Boys, Bebington

93.6% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 157 pupils at the end of Key Stage Four. | Google

91% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 221 pupils at the end of Key Stage Four.

3. Calday Grange Grammar School, Caldy

91% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 221 pupils at the end of Key Stage Four. | Google Street View

89.9% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 159 pupils at the end of Key Stage Four.

4. Upton Hall School FCJ, Upton

89.9% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 159 pupils at the end of Key Stage Four. | Google

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsGCSEData
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice