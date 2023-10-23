Register
The 32 Liverpool primary and secondary schools rated outstanding by Ofsted inspectors in 2023

These Liverpool schools were awarded the highest ranking by Ofsted.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:59 BST

The deadline for secondary school applications is looming, and you may be wondering which schools are deemed the best by Ofsted inspectors.

Parents of children due to start Year 7 in September 2024 have until 11.59pm on October 31 to submit their applications, with any submitted after this time being classed as late.

Currently, 11 secondary schools in Liverpool are rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, the top ranking out of four possible outcomes.

In total, 32 primary and secondary schools have the top mark, as of October 23, 2023. Please note, some schools featured in this list have not been inspected for a number of years.

Published in June 2015, the Ofsted report for All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School states: “This is a school that has improved significantly since the last inspection and now provides an outstanding education for its pupils. All Saints is at the heart of its community. It is led by an inspirational headteacher and very ably supported by senior leaders, middle leaders and governors.”

1. All Saints' Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School

Published in March 2020, the Ofsted report for Archbishop Blanch CofE High School reads: “Pupils and students are exceptionally proud to be part of such a close-knit, friendly and welcoming school community. They thoroughly enjoy coming to school and they thrive in all that they do. The pupils and students to whom we spoke said that they feel very safe. They are extremely well cared for.”

2. Archbishop Blanch CofE High School

Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Auckland College states: “the independent school standards are met. Due to excellent teaching, pupils exhibit exceptionally positive attitudes to learning. They become confident, resilient learners. Teachers and teaching assistants enable pupils to realise their full potential and prepare them very well for the next stage of their education.”

3. Auckland College

Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Bank View High School reads: “Leaders check diligently on the quality of teaching. They use a variety of different approaches to ensure that they have very detailed and up-to-date knowledge of the standard of teaching throughout the school. The systems used to monitor teaching ensure that teachers receive support and challenge to improve their practice. The least- experienced teachers continue to require this support."

4. Bank View High School

