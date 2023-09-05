The 50 Merseyside primary schools rated outstanding by Ofsted inspectors in 2023

Pupils across Merseyside, and the rest of the country, are headed back to school this week as the summer holidays have officially come to an end.

Some children will be moving into Key Stage Two and others will be starting school for the very first time. But which of our local primary schools are the best, according to Ofsted?

Ofsted provides schools across the country with rankings, ranging from ‘inadequate’ to ‘outstanding’. While many secondary schools across Merseyside are rated as ‘good’, far fewer have been awarded the top mark.

Here, in alphabetical order, are all the Merseyside primary schools currently rated outstanding by Ofsted. Please note, some schools featured in this list have not been inspected for a number of years. We have not included special schools.

1 . Ainsdale St John’s Church of England Primary School - Sefton Published in June 2013, the Ofsted report for Ainsdale St John’s Church of England Primary School reads: “The school builds extremely well on this excellent start and, as a result, pupils’ overall achievement is outstanding. Pupils make excellent progress as they move up through the school and they achieve above average standards by the time they leave Year 6.” Photo: Google Street View

2 . All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School - Liverpool Published in June 2015, the Ofsted report for All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School states: “This is a school that has improved significantly since the last inspection and now provides an outstanding education for its pupils.  All Saints is at the heart of its community. It is led by an inspirational headteacher and very ably supported by senior leaders, middle leaders and governors." Photo: Google Street View

3 . Auckland College - Liverpool Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Auckland College states: “The independent school standards are met. Due to excellent teaching, pupils exhibit exceptionally positive attitudes to learning. They become confident, resilient learners. Teachers and teaching assistants enable pupils to realise their full potential and prepare them very well for the next stage of their education.” Photo: Google Street View