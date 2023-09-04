2 . Archbishop Blanch C of E High School - Liverpool

Published in March 2020, the Ofsted report for Archbishop Blanch C of E High School reads: “Pupils and students are exceptionally proud to be part of such a close-knit, friendly and welcoming school community. They thoroughly enjoy coming to school and they thrive in all that they do. The pupils and students to whom we spoke said that they feel very safe. They are extremely well cared for.” Photo: Google Street View