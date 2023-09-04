Children across the country are going back to school this week, with some starting ‘big school’ for the first time.
A number of these pupils will be beginning secondary school in Merseyside, but which local schools are the best, according to Ofsted reports?
Ofsted provides schools across the country with rankings, ranging from ‘inadequate’ to ‘outstanding’. While many secondary schools across Merseyside are rated as ‘good’, only a small number have been awarded the top mark.
Here, in alphabetical order, are all the Merseyside secondary schools currently rated outstanding by Ofsted. Please note, some schools featured in this list have not been inspected for a number of years.
1. Alt Bridge School - Knowsley
Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Alt Bridge School states: “This school continues to be outstanding. The leadership team has maintained the outstanding quality of education in the school since the last inspection. The broad and balanced curriculum inspires and engages pupils and students. The pastoral support provided throughout all key stages promotes independence, confidence, life skills and resilience." Photo: Google Street View
2. Archbishop Blanch C of E High School - Liverpool
Published in March 2020, the Ofsted report for Archbishop Blanch C of E High School reads: “Pupils and students are exceptionally proud to be part of such a close-knit, friendly and welcoming school community. They thoroughly enjoy coming to school and they thrive in all that they do. The pupils and students to whom we spoke said that they feel very safe. They are extremely well cared for.” Photo: Google Street View
3. Auckland College - Liverpool
Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Auckland College states: “the independent school standards are met. Due to excellent teaching, pupils exhibit exceptionally positive attitudes to learning. They become confident, resilient learners. Teachers and teaching assistants enable pupils to realise their full potential and prepare them very well for the next stage of their education." Photo: Google Street View
4. Bank View High School - Liverpool
Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Bank View High School reads: “Leaders check diligently on the quality of teaching. They use a variety of different approaches to ensure that they have very detailed and up-to-date knowledge of the standard of teaching throughout the school. The systems used to monitor teaching ensure that teachers receive support and challenge to improve their practice. The least- experienced teachers continue to require this support." Photo: Bank View High School