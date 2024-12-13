Each primary school has been given a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and mathematics. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’ is included in the league table. According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We have scoured the latest data to see which schools in Liverpool were the top performing, and also included their latest Ofsted score where available. In some instances, an overall Ofsted judgement is unavailable, as the school regulator has now scrapped single word scores.

Our rankings include the 26 Liverpool primary schools which had at least 70% of pupils meeting the expected standard in KS2, with the national average being 61% - up 60% from 2023. Take a look to see if your child’s school made the top-performing list.

1 . Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School, Woolton, Liverpool Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School, an academy located on Church Road, achieved an average score of 107 in reading and 108 in maths. 86% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 18% achieved a higher standard. Current Ofsted rating: Good. | Google Street View

2 . Sudley Primary School, Aigburth, Liverpool Sudley Primary School, located on Aigburth Road, achieved an average score of 108 in reading and 108 in maths. 86% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 23% achieved a higher standard. Current Ofsted rating: Unavailable. | Google Street View

3 . Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School, Belle Vale, Liverpool Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School, located on Hedgefield Road, achieved an average score of 108 in reading and 109 in maths. 83% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 17% achieved a higher standard. Current Ofsted rating: Good. | Google