Russell Group universities are believed by many to be the best in the UK - including The University of Liverpool.

Analysis by The Telegraph has revealed which Liverpool and Merseyside state schools see the most students study at the UK's leading, 'world-class' universities.

Figures from the Department for Education show that, nationally, 18% of state school pupils go on to study at any of the 24 Russell Group* universities. But, how do Merseyside's schools fare?

Below are the secondary schools across Liverpool and Merseyside which saw at least 18% of pupils go on to study at Russell Group institutions, according to the latest data from 2020. They are ranked by percentage, from highest to lowest.

*Russell Group universities are as follows: University of Birmingham, University of Bristol, University of Cambridge, Cardiff University, Durham University, University of Edinburgh, University of Exeter, University of Glasgow, Imperial College London, King's College London, University of Leeds, University of Liverpool, London School of Economics, University of Manchester, Newcastle University, University of Nottingham, University of Oxford, Queen Mary University of London, Queen's University Belfast, University of Sheffield, University of Southampton, University College London, University of Warwick and University of York.

1 . The Blue Coat School, Liverpool At The Blue Coat School, 80% of pupils went on to study at Russell Group universities and 11% of pupils went on to study at Oxford and Cambridge in 2020. The average A-level grade achieved by pupils was an A and the latest Ofsted rating is 'good'. Photo: Google

2 . Upton Hall School FCJ, Wirral At Upton Hall, 56% of pupils went on to study at Russell Group universities and 4% of pupils went on to study at Oxford and Cambridge in 2020. The average A-level grade achieved by pupils was a B and the latest Ofsted rating is 'outstanding'. Photo: Google

3 . Liverpool College, Liverpool At Liverpool College, 53% of pupils went on to study at Russell Group universities and 4% of pupils went on to study at Oxford and Cambridge in 2020. The average A-level grade achieved by pupils was a B- and the latest Ofsted rating is 'outstanding'. Photo: Google Street View