The best performing primary schools in Wirral have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data for key subjects.

We’ve analysed the latest government data - for the 2022/23 academic year - to reveal the best primary schools on the Wirral, with the highest reading, writing and maths scores for 2022-23.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their ‘expected standard’.

Pupils are meeting the ‘expected standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Let's take a look at the 15 top Wirral schools based on academic performance.

1 . Thornton Hough Primary School, Thornton Hough, Wirral Thornton Hough Primary School, located in Thornton Hough, has 96% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Dawpool CE Primary School, Thurstaston, Wirral Dawpool CE Primary School, located in Thurstaston, has 89% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Poulton Lancelyn Primary School, Bebington, Wirral Poulton Lancelyn Primary School, located in Bebington, has 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View