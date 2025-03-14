More than 100 schools across the North West are set to benefit from as early as April 🥣

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour wants to introduce free school breakfast clubs in every primary school in England

It has chosen 750 schools as ‘early adopters’ to trial the programme

These include more than 100 schools across the North West

Free school breakfasts, and half an hour of free childcare, will be available at many of them from next month

From Cheshire to Cumbria, Merseyside to Manchester, pupils at dozens of North West primary schools will soon be able to benefit from free breakfasts when they arrive at school.

The Labour Government plans to roll out free school breakfast clubs in every state primary school in England, one of a slew of school-focused policies included in the party’s extensive pre-election education portfolio. In late February, it announced the 750 primary schools across England that had been selected as early adopters of the new programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means that from as soon as the start of the 2025 summer term, which will begin in April, primary-aged pupils at these schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare each day - in a bid to help support parents travelling to work by allowing them to drop their children off half an hour earlier.

Schools will be offering healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts, with the Government’s examples including wheat bisks, porridge, fresh fruit, and yoghurt. Many of the chosen schools were also well placed to host morning activities, like arts and crafts, educational puzzles, reading and more, it continued.

Included amongst the early adopters are about 105 primary schools across the North West. Here are all of the ones that will soon be rolling out free school breakfasts, sorted by council area - minus those with no early adopter schools listed, like Blackpool and Trafford:

The free school breakfasts will initially be trialled at 750 schools | (File photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Cumbria

Cumberland

Seaton Academy

Broughton Primary School

Castle Carrock School

Yewdale School

Arlecdon Primary School

Wigton Nursery and Infant School

Inglewood Infant School

Brook Street Primary School

Blackford CofE Primary School

Beckermet CofE School

Waberthwaite CofE School

Hallbankgate Village School

The Bishop Harvey Goodwin School

Westmorland and Furness

Burton Morewood CofE Primary School

Yanwath Primary School

Lindal and Marton Primary School

Storth CofE School

Coniston CofE Primary School

Lindale CofE Primary School

Culgaith CofE School

Langdale CofE School

St Thomas's CofE Primary School

Morland Area CofE Primary School

Selside Endowed CofE Primary School

Warcop CofE Primary School

Cheshire

Cheshire East

Disley Primary School

Ashdene Primary School

Pott Shrigley Church School

Cheshire West and Chester

Over Hall Community School

St Bernard's Roman Catholic Primary School

Victoria Road Primary School

Wolverham Primary and Nursery School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy

Winsford High Street Community Primary School

Hartford Manor Primary School & Nursery

Warrington

Bruche Primary School Academy

Beamont Primary School

Halton

Palace Fields Primary Academy

Kingsway Primary Academy School

Hillview Primary School

St Martin's Catholic Primary School and Preschool

Merseyside

Knowsley

Blacklow Brow School

Eastcroft Park School

Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School

Hope Primary School - A Joint Catholic and Church of England Primary School

Liverpool

St Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School

Fazakerley Primary School

New Heights High School

St Helens

Ashurst Primary School

Garswood Primary and Nursery School

PACE

Sefton

King's Lander Primary Academy

St Monica's Catholic Primary School

Wirral

Woodchurch Road Academy

Overchurch Junior School

Castleway Primary School

Leasowe Primary School

St Paul's Catholic Primary School

Heygarth Primary School

The Observatory School

Greater Manchester

Bolton

Lever Edge Primary Academy

St Paul's CofE Primary School, Astley Bridge

Devonshire Road Primary School

Kearsley West Primary School

Gilnow Primary School

Forwards Centre

Bury

Radcliffe Hall Church of England Methodist Primary School

Emmanuel Holcombe Church of England Primary School

St John with St Mark CofE Primary School

Manchester City

Oasis Academy Harpur Mount

Manchester Communication Primary Academy

Crowcroft Park Primary School

Pike Fold Primary School

St Agnes C of E Primary School

Oldham

Richmond Academy

Greenhill Academy

Alt Academy

Westwood Academy

Northmoor Academy

Whitegate End Primary and Nursery School

St Agnes CofE Primary School

Greenfield St Mary's CofE School

Rochdale

Bamford Academy

Salford

St Joseph the Worker RC Primary School

New Park Academy

Stockport

Outwood Primary School

Tameside

Greenfield Primary Academy

Hawthorns School

Wigan

St Mary and St John Catholic Primary School

Bickershaw CofE Primary School

St Stephen's CofE Primary School

Lancashire

Blackburn with Darwen

Audley Infant School

Lancashire

Pendle Primary Academy

Maharishi Free School

Sharneyford Primary School

Rawtenstall Balladen Community Primary School

Morecambe and Heysham Torrisholme Community Primary School

Burscough Village Primary School

St Mary's CofE Primary School, Rawtenstall

Balderstone St Leonard's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Clayton-le-Woods Church of England Primary School

Coppull St John's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Medlar-with-Wesham Church of England Primary School

Broughton-in-Amounderness Church of England Primary School

St. Mary's Catholic Primary School, Euxton

What do you think about Labour’s plan to introduce free school breakfast clubs to all primary schools in England? Have your say and make your voice heard by leaving a comment below.