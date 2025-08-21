15 wonderful pictures of GCSE Results Day 2025 as Merseyside pupils impress

Pupils across Liverpool and Merseyside receive d their GCSE results this morning (August 21) and found out if their efforts had paid off.

Many local schools shared their achievements with Liverpool World, as pupils across Merseyside excelled. They also shared brilliant photos of students opening their results or celebrating with friends.

A massive well done to everyone who received results today - regardless of the grade you achieved. Take a look at the gallery below to see 15 photos of Merseyside celebrating GCSE results day.

1 . GCSE Results Day 2025 in Merseyside Jenna Entwistle from St Michael's Church of England Academy (Crosby) achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8. Jenna plans to study A-levels at The Belvedere Academy. | Submitted

2 . GCSE Results Day 2025 in Merseyside Talal Al-Mashehari from The Academy of St Francis of Assisi achieved seven grade 9s for English literature, computer science, maths, combined science, history and Arabic, two grade 8s for religious education and English language. | Submitted

3 . GCSE Results Day 2025 in Merseyside Rainford High student Amy Pendlebury achieved a full set of grade 9s in English language, English literature, maths, biology, chemistry, physics, French, geography and religious studies. | Submitted

4 . GCSE Results Day 2025 in Merseyside Oscar Sherwen from St Mary's Catholic College (Wallasey) achieved a Distinction* in drama, a Distinction in music, a grade 8 in religious education, and grade 7s in computer science, English, and maths. | Submitted