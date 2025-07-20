The holidays are prime time for making sure your child is ready for their new school 🎒

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the country, the summer holidays are here or almost here for schoolchildren

Hundreds of thousands will then be starting at a new secondary school in the autumn

This can be a scary time, but a headteacher says there are things parents can do to get them ready

These include encouraging more responsibility, talking through concerns, and giving them a chance to solve their own problems too

This year’s primary school leavers are now gearing up for a big and often anxiety-inducing change – one that may feel like a leap into the unknown.

The end of the current school year is just days away for children across most of the country, with the summer holidays set to begin around July 23 – if they haven’t already. After the six-week summer break, pupils will return to the classroom for the start of the 2025/26 school year. For nearly 600 thousand young people across England, the start of September will also mean starting at their new secondary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now there will be important qualifications like their GCSEs and A Levels – which usually come coupled with daunting exams – at stake. On top of the prospect of having to make new friends and navigate an enormous new campus, the switch to secondary school can feel more nail-biting than exciting for many.

Chris McNab, the head teacher at Overton Grange School in Sutton, has shared with us some ways parents can ease their child’s transition over the coming months. Not only are there plenty of ways to allay any fears or doubts, but there are measures that can help set them up for success – and make a real difference.

“Feeling excited and nervous at the same time is completely normal. Most children do,” he said. “The good news is that a bit of preparation over the summer holidays can help them feel far more ready when the time comes.”

Here are seven of his top tips:

Moving from primary to secondary school can be a big change | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

1. Keep things upbeat

When you talk to your child about secondary school, try to keep it positive, Mr McNab said. “Mention the chance to meet new people, explore different subjects, or try out sports and clubs. Children will often take their lead from how the adults around them speak. If you sound calm and open, they’re more likely to feel that way too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving to secondary school can feel like a big deal, and in many ways it is. “But it’s also the start of something exciting,” he continued. “With a bit of routine, some encouragement, and the space to grow, most children find their feet faster than you might think.”

2. Practise the journey

If your child is going to be walking or catching the bus or train, it’s worth doing the trip a couple of times before school starts to boost their confidence, the head teacher added. “Once they know how long it takes and what the route’s like, it tends to feel a lot less stressful. You can also talk about what to do if something goes wrong – just so they feel prepared.”

3. Get things sorted early

Secondary school usually means more to carry, more to remember, and more to plan for, Mr McNab said. “Don’t leave everything until the last few days of the summer. If they’ve already got a timetable, go through it with them. Show them how to get things ready the night before so mornings feel less rushed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Help them take on small responsibilities

Helping your child to build up their independence in small ways over the summer holidays can also help ready them for managing their own time better. “Let them set their own alarm, lay out their clothes, or make part of their lunch. These aren’t big jobs, but they can make a real difference once school starts and they’re managing more on their own.”

5. Talk through anything that’s worrying them

The move from primary to secondary school can be a big transition, and it’s only natural to have some concerns, he continued. “A lot of Year 6 pupils worry about getting lost. It makes sense – secondary schools are bigger and it’s a new routine. Remind them that staff expect this and are always around to help. Most Year 7s find their way much quicker than they think.

No matter what their concerns were, it could be helpful to remind them that most of their classmates will be on the same boat. “If they have other worries, like not knowing anyone or forgetting homework, listen and reassure them that they’re not the only one.”

6. Be there for them – but give them some space too

Parents will have a big part to play in helping their child through the change. But Mr McNab warned that they shouldn’t try to do everything for them. “Let them have a go at sorting things out themselves. You can always chat about it afterwards and offer advice. It helps build confidence and problem-solving skills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Keep communication open with the school

If you have any questions or something doesn’t seem right, he advised that you get in touch with your child’s new school. “Tutors, heads of year and support staff are used to helping families through the transition.”

He added: “You don’t need to wait for a parents’ evening. And it’s always worth checking emails or newsletters – they often include useful reminders.”

If you have a child making the leap to secondary school this coming school year and would like more tips on guiding them through the transition, check out this story on some of children’s most common concerns.