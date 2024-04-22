High schools in Cheshire that 'require improvement' according to Ofsted

Ofsted is the regulatory body for education establishments, such as schools and colleges, providing institutions with ratings on a four-point scale, ranging from 'inadequate' to 'outstanding'.

Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

While concerns have been raised about Ofsted’s single-word judgements, many parents look at inspection reports as a way to decide which school is best suited to their children.

A poll, of more than 4,500 National Education Union (NEU) teacher members in state schools in England revealed that he majority of teachers (90%) do not believe single-word judgments are a fair reflection of the performance of a school.

However, a spokesperson for Ofsted said: “We inspect schools on behalf of children and their parents, but we are very mindful of the pressures on school staff. We have already made several changes to inspection over the last year, focused on school leaders’ and staff welfare. But we have promised to go further to strengthen confidence in our work.

“That’s why we launched our Big Listen last month. We’re asking parents, children, heads, teachers and other professionals to help shape the way we work in future and make sure all children have the best possible education and life chances.”

Below are all of the Cheshire secondary schools which currently hold Ofsted’s ‘requires improvement’ rating, as of April 22, 2024.

1 . Blacon High School, Chester, Cheshire CH1 Published in March 2024, the Ofsted report for Blacon High School states: "The school wants the best for pupils, irrespective of their personal circumstances or the challenges they may face. To this end, the school has ensured that pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), access a suitably ambitious curriculum. However, due to flaws in how the curriculum was designed in the past, some older pupils have acquired gaps in their learning. Added to this, there remain some inconsistencies in how well the curriculum is delivered. As a result, by the end of key stage 4, some pupils lack the knowledge that they need to succeed in national examinations." Photo: Google Street View

2 . Esland Daven School, Congleton, Cheshire CW12 Published in March 2024, the Ofsted report for Esland Daven School reads: "The school has set out an ambitious curriculum that combines academic, vocational, social and emotional learning. This curriculum is carefully shaped around the needs of each pupil and student. Leaders and staff recognise that pupils at this school need a different approach to that found in a mainstream school. Pupils build up their study gradually. The school has a realistic ambition for the length of time that this may take. The attendance of most pupils to school, although low to begin with, increases in line with this ambition. However, at present, this means that most pupils do not study a broad range of subjects." Photo: Google Street View

3 . Greenbank School, Northwich, Cheshire CW8 Published in May 2023, the Ofsted report for Greenbank School states: "Leaders have high expectations for pupils’ behaviour and attitudes to school. Pupils are polite and respectful. They embrace the welcoming and supportive culture that leaders have established. Pupils can be trusted to move around the school independently and safely. Leaders’ expectations of what some older pupils, and students in the sixth form, can and should achieve are not high enough. Pupils, including students in the sixth form, do not achieve as well as they should." Photo: Monkey Business - stock.adobe.co

4 . The Heath School, Runcorn, Cheshire WA7 Published in March 2023, the Ofsted report for The Heath School states: "Leaders have begun to improve the curriculum. They have raised their expectations of what pupils can achieve. In some subjects, this has resulted in carefully designed curriculums to help pupils learn and remember more. However, in other subjects, leaders have not clearly identified the important knowledge that pupils need to learn." Photo: TONY JOHNSON