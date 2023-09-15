Two Liverpool universities made it into the top five in the North West in the latest Good University Guide, with one shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The highly-regarded The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide has now been released, ranking the UK’s 134 universities based on factors such as graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction.

We can now reveal how the 12 universities in the North West rank, both regionally and nationally in the 2024 edition

Two Merseyside universities made it into the top five, and the University of Liverpool has been shortlisted for University of the Year. But, how did our other local institutions fare?

1 . Lancaster University Lancaster University has once again topped the ranks for the North West, coming in at 14 in the national rankings.

2 . University of Manchester University of Manchester takes second place in there North West, coming in at 23 in the national rankings.

3 . University of Liverpool At number three is University of Liverpool, which places at 29 in the national rankings.