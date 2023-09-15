University of Liverpool shortlisted for University of the Year 2024
The Times and Sunday Times have released their highly-regarded Good University Guide for 2024.
and live on Freeview channel 276
As students across the country begin their university journey and participate in Freshers’ week, The Times and Sunday Times have released their highly-regarded Good University Guide.
The definitive guide to the country’s universities, ranks all 134 institutions based on various factors, including graduate employment and teaching quality, and provides the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Released annually, the league table helps prospective students decide which universities to attend, and ranks each university from best to worst, both nationally and regionally.
The University of Liverpool has once again made into the top three north west institutions, and was also shortlisted for the title of University of the Year 2024.
Beaten to the post by University College London and runner up University of Exeter, even making it to the shortlist is a huge achievement.
Merseyside university rankings
- The University of Liverpool once again topped the Merseyside charts, coming in at number 29 in the national league table, and third in the north west.
- Next up is Edge Hill University, which placed 69th nationally and at number five in the north west.
- Liverpool John Moores University was the north west’s number six, and number 70 nationally.
- And, lastly, Liverpool hope placed 88th in the national league table and at number seven regionally.
Full list of The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024 award winners:
- University of the Year 2024: University College London
- University of the Year 2024 runner up: University of Exeter
- University of the Year 2024 shortlisted: London School of Economics and Political Science, University of York, University of Liverpool and University of Buckingham
- Specialist University of the Year: Harper Adams University
- University of the Year for Graduate Employment: Imperial College London
- Scottish University of the Year: University of Glasgow
- Welsh University of the Year: Aberystwyth University
- Sports University of the Year: University of Nottingham
- University of the Year for Social Inclusion: Bath Spa University
- University of the Year for Social Inclusion runner up: Queen Mary, London