Planning holidays? Here's the complete list of school term dates for Liverpool in 2025/2026, including holidays and half-term breaks.

It may only be the start of the summer holidays here in Liverpool but many parents will already be thinking ahead to the next school year.

Whether you’re thinking of booking trips abroad during next year’s half term breaks or you’re organising annual leave around your kids, here are Liverpool City Council’s full list of term dates for the 2025/26 academic year, excluding inset days.

Liverpool school term dates 2025/2026

Autumn Term 2025

  • Starts: Monday, September 1
  • Ends: Friday, December 19
  • Half term: Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31
  • Christmas break: Monday, December 22 to Friday, January 2

Spring Term 2026

  • Starts: Monday, January 5
  • Ends: Friday, March 27
  • Half term: Monday, February 16 to Friday, February 20
  • Easter break: Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 10 (Easter bank holidays - Friday, April 3 and Monday, April 6)

Summer Term 2026

  • Starts: Tuesday, April 13
  • Ends: Tuesday, July 20
  • May day: Monday, May 4
  • Half term: Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29

According to Liverpool City Council, some Catholic, Church of England and Hebrew schools may have different school terms. Five training days will also be allocated by each individual school. Please double check with your child’s school.

