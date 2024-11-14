Each primary school was given an overall score out of 120, collating the results of SAT assessments in reading, mathematics and writing to create an average. The average 'scaled scores' range from 80 to 120 and refer to key stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2023.

The data featured in The Telegraph's latest league table - published in December 2023 - with the 2024 scorecard set to be published next month.

The proportion of students meeting the expected standard is included in the league tables, and across England, fell from 65% to 60% over the course of the covid-19 pandemic. Pupils are required to meet the Department for Education's scaled expected standard of 100 (a test score of around 51%) in all three subjects.

While schools in England will longer receive Ofsted single headline grades, also known as single word judgements, after the measure was scrapped in September, we have included the latest Ofsted ratings for Merseyside schools - which are correct at the time of publishing.

Below are the top Merseyside primary schools with an average score of at least 108 out of 120 and 75% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Is your local school on the list?

1 . Our Lady's Bishop Eton Catholic Primary School, Mossley Hill, Liverpool Our Lady's Bishop Eton Primary School achieved an average score of 110.7, with pupils achieving 'above average' in reading, 'well above average' in writing and 'above average' in maths. 82% of pupils met the expected standard. Current Ofsted rating: Good. | Google Street View

2 . St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School, Denton's Green, St Helens St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School achieved an average score of 110.3, with pupils achieving 'above average' in reading, 'well above average' in writing and 'above average' in maths. 82% of pupils met the expected standard. Current Ofsted rating: Good. | @StThomasofCanterburyCPS/Facebook

3 . Thornton Hough Primary School, Thornton Hough, Wirral Thornton Hough Primary School achieved an average score of 110, with pupils achieving 'above average' in reading, 'above average' in writing and 'above average' in maths. 96% of pupils met the expected standard. Current Ofsted rating: Outstanding. | Google Street View