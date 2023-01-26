It is the first ‘Good’ rating for any school on the site in 13 years.

A South Liverpool school has received its first ‘Good’ Ofsted rating, after an inspection in December last year.

The Academy of St Nicholas took over the former Enterprise South Liverpool Academy site in 2017. In the 13-year history of a school occupying the site, it is the first time it has achieved a this rating in all areas.

The secondary school on Horrocks Avenue, was rated as ‘Good’ in all four key judgement areas, which include: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Ofsted recognised that Headteacher, Jenniffer Sing has made an improvement to the school, since joining in 2020. The report reads: “Since the arrival of the new headteacher, leaders have transformed the curriculum.”

The report also praises All Saints Sixth Form College, which is based within the school, stating: “In the sixth form, there is a well-chosen and broad range of subjects for students to choose from. Teachers of sixth form students are particularly skilled. As a result, students achieve well.”

Prior to the latest rating, The Academy of St Nicholas had consistently received a rating of ‘Requires improvement’.

Mrs Sing said: “We are completely over the moon by the outcome and a big thank you to staff, students, families, governors, trustees, and the local community who have been very supportive over the years.

“I am extremely proud of everything that we have been able to achieve, and together with All Saints Multi Academy Trust, we look forward to continuing the academy’s strong upward trajectory. Our students deserve the best quality of education and there are no limits to what they can achieve here. The Academy of St Nicholas is now firmly on the map in South Liverpool as a secondary school of choice.”

Labour MP for Garston and Halewood, Maria Eagle, said the school should be ‘proud,’ commenting: “Huge congratulations to The Academy of St Nicholas which has received a rating of ‘Good’ from its December 2022 Ofsted inspection - the first time the school has achieved the rating in 13 years on this site. Staff and pupils should be so proud of this achievement.