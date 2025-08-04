We have scoured the data for all the sixth forms and colleges across the city, and analysed their progress scores for A levels.
These figures tell you how much progress students who studied A levels at each school or college made between the end of key stage 4 and the end of their A level studies, compared to similar students across England. These scores are also known as 'value added' scores.
Take a look at the 15 Liverpool schools and colleges with the lowest A level progress scores below.
1. The Academy of St Nicholas, Garston, Liverpool
A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of -0.94, which is 'well below average'. | Google Street View
2. St John Bosco Arts College, Croxteth, Liverpool
A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of -0.69, which is 'well below average'. | Google
3. The City of Liverpool College, Liverpool
A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of -0.56, which is 'below average'. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons
4. St Julie’s Catholic High School, Woolton, Liverpool
A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of -0.51 which is 'below average'. | Google
