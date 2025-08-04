The 15 worst performing Liverpool schools and colleges based on A Level results

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Explore the schools and colleges in Liverpool with the lowest A Level performance, ahead of A Level Results Day 2025.

We have scoured the data for all the sixth forms and colleges across the city, and analysed their progress scores for A levels.

- Sign up for LiverpoolWorld’s free newsletters now

These figures tell you how much progress students who studied A levels at each school or college made between the end of key stage 4 and the end of their A level studies, compared to similar students across England. These scores are also known as 'value added' scores.

Take a look at the 15 Liverpool schools and colleges with the lowest A level progress scores below.

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of -0.94, which is 'well below average'.

1. The Academy of St Nicholas, Garston, Liverpool

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of -0.94, which is 'well below average'. | Google Street View

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of -0.69, which is 'well below average'.

2. St John Bosco Arts College, Croxteth, Liverpool

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of -0.69, which is 'well below average'. | Google

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of -0.56, which is 'below average'.

3. The City of Liverpool College, Liverpool

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of -0.56, which is 'below average'. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of -0.51 which is 'below average'.

4. St Julie’s Catholic High School, Woolton, Liverpool

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of -0.51 which is 'below average'. | Google

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsLiverpoolA LevelsCollegeStudents
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice