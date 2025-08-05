The 19 top-performing state secondary schools in Merseyside named - ahead of results day

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Aug 2025, 12:20 BST

With GCSE results day fasting approaching, discover the top-performing state secondary schools in Liverpool and Merseyside.

The 2025 GCSE results day is now almost here, landing on Thursday August 21 this year.

With this in mind, we have scoured the Department for Education’s official school league tables to find the top-performing state secondary schools in Liverpool and Merseyside.

- Worst performing Liverpool schools and colleges according to latest A Level results.

The league tables include ‘Progress 8’ scores for the latest 23/24 academic year, which show how secondary schools across the country are faring compared with others and give schools a positive or negative score, measuring the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in

Here were the 19 schools across Merseyside that came out on top.

Upton Hall School FCJ achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.91 which is ‘well above average’.

1. Upton Hall School FCJ, Wirral

Upton Hall School FCJ achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.91 which is ‘well above average’. | Google

The Blue Coat School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.77 which is ‘well above average’.

2. The Blue Coat School, Wavertree

The Blue Coat School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.77 which is ‘well above average’. | Google Street View

Archbishop Blanch CofE High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.63 which is ‘well above average’.

3. Archbishop Blanch CofE High School, Kensington

Archbishop Blanch CofE High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.63 which is ‘well above average’. | Google

King David High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.5 which is ‘well above average’.

4. King David High School, Wavertree

King David High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.5 which is ‘well above average’. | Google

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsLiverpoolGCSEs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice