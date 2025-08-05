The 2025 GCSE results day is now almost here, landing on Thursday August 21 this year.

With this in mind, we have scoured the Department for Education’s official school league tables to find the top-performing state secondary schools in Liverpool and Merseyside.

The league tables include ‘Progress 8’ scores for the latest 23/24 academic year, which show how secondary schools across the country are faring compared with others and give schools a positive or negative score, measuring the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in

Here were the 19 schools across Merseyside that came out on top.

1 . Upton Hall School FCJ, Wirral Upton Hall School FCJ achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.91 which is ‘well above average’. | Google

2 . The Blue Coat School, Wavertree The Blue Coat School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.77 which is ‘well above average’. | Google Street View

3 . Archbishop Blanch CofE High School, Kensington Archbishop Blanch CofE High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.63 which is ‘well above average’. | Google

4 . King David High School, Wavertree King David High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.5 which is ‘well above average’. | Google