3 . The City of Liverpool College, Liverpool - Good

✍️ The City of Liverpool College has multiple campuses in the city, offering GCSEs, A-Levels, BTECs, apprenticeships and higher education to those aged 16+. ⭐ Published in March 2024, the Ofsted report for The City of Liverpool College reads: "Students and apprentices benefit from a highly effective personal development programme. This focuses on students’ and apprentices’ smooth transition into college. They consider how to learn and succeed on their course, and then prepare for progression. Progress leaders (PLs) are pivotal in bringing all college services and external partners together to provide students with the support that they need to learn, achieve and progress." Photo: Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons