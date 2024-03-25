Merseyside is home to a number of excellent sixth form colleges, offering a range of courses for young adults, ranging from A Levels and BTECs to T Levels and apprenticeships.
Some just offer education to those aged between 16 and 19, while others provide anyone aged 16 and above the chance to gain new qualifications, or focus specifically on teaching those with additional needs.
Ofsted provides schools and colleges across the country with rankings on a four-point scale, ranging from ‘inadequate’ to ‘outstanding’.
Top ratings for secondary schools - many of which have sixth forms - have been written separately and can be found below:
Below is a list of the colleges rated good or outstanding in their most recent Ofsted reports.
1. Arden College, Sefton - Good
✍️ Arden College provides specialist education
and support for young people aged between 16 and 25 who have a variety of learning
difficulties and/or disabilities. ⭐ Published in July 2019, the Ofsted report for Arden College states: "The vast majority of students complete their
courses successfully and progress to positive
and sustainable next stages of their education,
training and independence. Many achieve
accredited qualifications that will be of benefit
to them in the future." Photo: Google Street View
2. Carmel College, St Helens - Outstanding
✍️ Carmel College is a sixth form college for students aged 16 to 19, offering A Level, BTEC, T Level and Foundation Learning courses. ⭐ Published in June 2019, the Ofsted report for Carmel College states: "Students are proud to study at the college.
They value and respond positively to the very
high expectations and aspirations teachers have
of them. They take great pride in their work,
which is of an exceptional standard." Photo: Sue Adair, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
3. The City of Liverpool College, Liverpool - Good
✍️ The City of Liverpool College has multiple campuses in the city, offering GCSEs, A-Levels, BTECs, apprenticeships and higher education to those aged 16+. ⭐ Published in March 2024, the Ofsted report for The City of Liverpool College reads: "Students and apprentices benefit from a highly effective personal development
programme. This focuses on students’ and apprentices’ smooth transition into
college. They consider how to learn and succeed on their course, and then prepare
for progression. Progress leaders (PLs) are pivotal in bringing all college services and
external partners together to provide students with the support that they need to
learn, achieve and progress." Photo: Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons
4. Hugh Baird College, Bootle - Good
✍️ Hugh Baird College offers courses to those aged 16+, ranging from Entry Level to Level 3, apprenticeships and university level courses, foundation degrees and degrees. ⭐ Published in February 2018, the Ofsted report for Hugh Baird College states: "Learners enjoy an extensive range of
enrichment activities and meaningful work
experience. Many learners and apprentices
achieve extra qualifications and certificates.
These opportunities further develop their
practical, personal, social and employability
skills very effectively." A monitoring visit took place in 2020. Photo: Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons