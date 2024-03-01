4 . West Kirby School and College, Wirral

Published in February 2022, the Ofsted report for West Kirby School and College states: “Leaders have high ambitions for every pupil. Many pupils arrive at West Kirby after a period of disrupted and turbulent education. Leaders and staff get them back on track. They help pupils to manage their own behaviour, to re-engage with learning and to gain qualifications that set them up well for adult life. Pupils know that staff want to help. Staff support pupils when they find things difficult. This means that pupils can relax and enjoy their time at school. Pupils feel safe because they know staff will listen to any worries they have." Photo: Google Street View