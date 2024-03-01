Register
Best Merseyside schools: All the Wirral secondary schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2024

Parents across Merseyside are finding out where their children will start their secondary education.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:02 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 12:03 GMT

National Offer Day is here and Year Six pupils across England and Wales are finding out whether they will be attending their first choice secondary schools, in September.

Councils across Wirral and Merseyside will send offers of secondary school places from Friday, March 1, after applications closed on in October. Places will be sent to parents via email, in the majority of cases.

As parents find out whether their children have been accepted to start their dream schools, we have created a list of all of the 'top' secondary schools in Wirral, which currently hold Ofsted's highest 'outstanding' mark.

Everything you need to know about Secondary School National Offer Day 2024

- Every Wirral primary school rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted inspectors in 2024

While concerns have been shared regarding Ofsted's single-word judgements, alongside calls for reform, they are currently one way by which parents decide which schools to send their children to.

As of March 1, 2024, six secondary schools* in Wirral are rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, the top ranking out of four possible outcomes, with 'inadequate' being the lowest mark. See if your child's preferred secondary school is featured below.

Please note, some schools featured in this list have not been inspected for a number of years.

Published in January 2022, the Ofsted report for Clare Mount Specialist Sports College reads: “Pupils achieve well at this highly ambitious school. They feel happy and safe in school. Skilled staff ensure that pupils’ varying special educational needs and/or disabilities are appropriately catered for. Relationships between staff and pupils are strong and supportive." Photo: Google Street View

Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Kilgarth School reads: “The visit was the first short inspection carried out since Kilgarth School was judged to be outstanding in March 2015. This school continues to be outstanding. The leadership team has maintained the outstanding quality of education in the school since the last inspection." Photo: Google Street View

Published in September 2022, the Ofsted report for Upton Hall School FCJ states: “Upton Hall School FCJ is a school where pupils are inspired to succeed in all that they do. Leaders and staff have created an environment where pupils and students thrive. Leaders have the highest expectations for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils, and students in the sixth form, benefit from a broad, rich and ambitious curriculum that prepares them exceptionally well for the next stage of their education." Photo: Google Street View

Published in February 2022, the Ofsted report for West Kirby School and College states: “Leaders have high ambitions for every pupil. Many pupils arrive at West Kirby after a period of disrupted and turbulent education. Leaders and staff get them back on track. They help pupils to manage their own behaviour, to re-engage with learning and to gain qualifications that set them up well for adult life. Pupils know that staff want to help. Staff support pupils when they find things difficult. This means that pupils can relax and enjoy their time at school. Pupils feel safe because they know staff will listen to any worries they have." Photo: Google Street View

