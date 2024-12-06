Merseyside's 12 top performing secondary schools ranked by Sunday Times 2025 Parent Power Schools Guide

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST

The 'best' secondary schools in Merseyside have been revealed in the newest edition of the Parent Power guide.

The top secondary schools in England and Scotland are revealed annually in the guide by The Sunday Times and there are a number of schools from across Merseyside featured, including Liverpool, Sefton and Wirral.

The guide is widely recognised as the definitive ranking of the UK’s top primary and secondary state and independent schools, and includes a fully searchable national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.

The database ranks secondary schools based on their average performance using A-level, GCSE and IB outcomes from summer 2024, accompanied by advice to parents on how to find the right school for their child.

We have studied the 2025 guide to pick out the highest ranked schools across the Merseyside region, including state, independent, private and grammar schools. Here are the best performed secondary schools in Merseyside according to The Sunday Times.

1. Birkenhead School, Oxton, Wirral

2. The Blue Coat School, Wavertree, Liverpool

3. King David High School, Wavertree, Liverpool

4. Calday Grange Grammar School, Caldy, Wirral

