The top secondary schools in England and Scotland are revealed annually in the guide by The Sunday Times and there are a number of schools from across Merseyside featured, including Liverpool, Sefton and Wirral.

The guide is widely recognised as the definitive ranking of the UK’s top primary and secondary state and independent schools, and includes a fully searchable national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.

The database ranks secondary schools based on their average performance using A-level, GCSE and IB outcomes from summer 2024, accompanied by advice to parents on how to find the right school for their child.

We have studied the 2025 guide to pick out the highest ranked schools across the Merseyside region, including state, independent, private and grammar schools. Here are the best performed secondary schools in Merseyside according to The Sunday Times.

1 . Birkenhead School, Oxton, Wirral Birkenhead School is an Anglican private school in Wirral. National rank 103. | Google

2 . The Blue Coat School, Wavertree, Liverpool The Blue Coat School is a grammar school in Liverpool. National rank 133. | Google Street View

3 . King David High School, Wavertree, Liverpool King David High School is a comprehensive secondary school in Liverpool. National rank 350. | Image: Google street view