Ofsted is the regulatory body for schools and colleges, providing institutions with ratings on a four-point scale, ranging from 'inadequate' to 'outstanding'.
Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
While concerns have been raised about Ofsted’s single-word judgements, many parents look at inspection reports as a way to decide which school is best suited to their children.
A poll, of more than 4,500 National Education Union (NEU) teacher members in state schools in England revealed that he majority of teachers (90%) do not believe single-word judgments are a fair reflection of the performance of a school.
However, a spokesperson for Ofsted said: “We inspect schools on behalf of children and their parents, but we are very mindful of the pressures on school staff. We have already made several changes to inspection over the last year, focused on school leaders’ and staff welfare. But we have promised to go further to strengthen confidence in our work.
“That’s why we launched our Big Listen last month. We’re asking parents, children, heads, teachers and other professionals to help shape the way we work in future and make sure all children have the best possible education and life chances.”
Below are all of the Cheshire primary schools which currently hold Ofsted’s ‘requires improvement’ rating, as of April 22, 2024.
1. Barrow CE Primary School, Chester, Cheshire CH3
Published in September 2023, the Ofsted report for Barrow CE Primary School reads: "Leaders expect pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), to achieve well. However, pupils, including children in the early years, do not achieve as well as they should. This is because, over time, pupils have not benefited from an ambitious curriculum that builds their knowledge securely.
Pupils are respectful of one another. Older pupils enjoy the responsibility of serving lunch to children in the early years and helping these children to develop good table manners. This makes lunchtimes very calm. Pupils also relish the opportunity to be members of the school council, making important decisions such as adding a new mud kitchen to the school grounds." Photo: Google Street View
2. Bridgewater Park Primary School, Runcorn, Cheshire WA7
Published in June 2023, the Ofsted report for Bridgewater Park Primary School reads: "Everyone is made to feel welcome at Bridgewater Park Primary School. Pupils enjoy coming to this school. They told inspectors that staff are caring and always willing to help them with any worries they may have. Pupils learn that everyone should be treated with respect, regardless of their differences. If bullying does happen, staff deal with it effectively. This helps pupils to feel safe. Leaders expect pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), to achieve well. However, pupils, including children in the early years, do not achieve as well as they should. This is because over time pupils have not benefited from an ambitious curriculum that builds their knowledge. Leaders have recently made improvements to the curriculum. However, many of the changes that leaders have made are recent. Pupils have not benefited from these improvements fully." Photo: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com
3. Daven Primary School, Congleton, Cheshire CW12
Published in November 2023, the Ofsted report for Daven Primary School states: "Pupils, including children in the early years, are happy to attend Daven Primary School. They said that everyone is welcome in this caring school. Pupils trust that adults in school will look after them and keep them safe.
The school expects pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), to achieve highly. However, some pupils do not achieve as well as they should in several subjects. This is due to weaknesses in how the curriculum is delivered. As a result, many pupils have gaps in their knowledge. These pupils do not have sufficiently secure foundations on which to build new learning." Photo: Adobe Stock for illustrative purposes only
4. Dee Point Primary School, Chester, Cheshire CH1
Published in November 2023, the Ofsted report for Dee Point Primary School states: "Pupils chat happily with their friends as they make their way to classrooms. They told inspectors that they feel safe in school. This is because they trust that staff will listen to any worries or concerns that they may have and that staff will help when needed. Most pupils repay staff’s kindness by following the high expectations that the school has set for their behaviour. Pupils conduct themselves appropriately.
The school is ambitious for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). However, some children in the early years, and pupils in Years 1 to 6, do not achieve as well as they should. This is because, in some subjects, the school’s revised curriculums are in the early stages of being implemented. As a result, some teachers are not clear enough about what they want pupils to learn." Photo: Google Street View
