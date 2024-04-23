4 . Dee Point Primary School, Chester, Cheshire CH1

Published in November 2023, the Ofsted report for Dee Point Primary School states: "Pupils chat happily with their friends as they make their way to classrooms. They told inspectors that they feel safe in school. This is because they trust that staff will listen to any worries or concerns that they may have and that staff will help when needed. Most pupils repay staff’s kindness by following the high expectations that the school has set for their behaviour. Pupils conduct themselves appropriately. The school is ambitious for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). However, some children in the early years, and pupils in Years 1 to 6, do not achieve as well as they should. This is because, in some subjects, the school’s revised curriculums are in the early stages of being implemented. As a result, some teachers are not clear enough about what they want pupils to learn." Photo: Google Street View