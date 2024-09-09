Record number of appeals lodged over school places in Liverpool

Demand for places is often driven by Ofsted ratings, leaving some schools undersubscribed.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A record number of appeals were lodged in Liverpool last year following the refusal of a school place application, new figures show.

School leaders’ union NAHT said place planning has become uncoordinated in an ‘increasingly fragmented’ school system, as it called for a plan to guarantee a school place for every child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most appeals are made when an applicant has not received an offer of a place at their first preference school. However, appeals relating to other transfers at the start of the school year are also included in the figures.

Data from the Department for Education show 1,040 appeals were lodged in Liverpool by the start of the 2023-24 school year – up from 951 the year before and the highest since comparable records began in 2015-16. Across the country, 56,684 school admissions appeals for 2023-24 places were lodged, up 7% on the year before.

Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said: "Starting a new school is a huge moment in a child’s life, so it is understandable that getting their first choice is a priority for parents and it is right that they have access to a clear and fair appeal process to try to secure this. The problem is that the increasingly fragmented school system lacks a co-ordinated approach to place planning."

He added local authorities retain responsibility for ensuring sufficient school places, but ‘no longer have the powers and resources needed to do so’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This means planning can appear haphazard, decisions are often made in isolation without considering the implications for local families, and as a result new schools and places are not always commissioned where they are most needed," he said. Whiteman added a national strategy to guarantee there are enough school places for every child is needed.

Of the appeals lodged in Liverpool, 922 were heard by an appeals panel – 85 of them (9%) were successful. | PA

Of the appeals lodged in Liverpool, 922 were heard by an appeals panel – 85 of them (9%) were successful. This was lower than the rate across England where 8,490 of the 42,345 appeals (20%) heard were successful.

Pepe Di’Iasio, Association of Secondary and College Leaders general secretary, said: "The number of appeals lodged by parents reflects pressure on places in oversubscribed schools which fluctuates because of things like new housing in popular catchment areas."

He added demand is often driven by Ofsted ratings, leaving other schools undersubscribed with available places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is one of the reasons why we are pleased that single-word Ofsted judgements are being scrapped and that the new government is committed to providing more support to schools where this is needed," he said.

A Department of Education spokesperson said: "It is the responsibility of the local authority to ensure there are sufficient school places for pupils who need them. Each school has an admission authority to set its admission arrangements including the oversubscription criteria it will use to allocate school places if more applications are received than there are places available.”