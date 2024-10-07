Families have until October 31 to submit their secondary school applications for the September 2025 school year, and, in Sefton they will be able to apply for up to three institutions, submitted in order of preference.
Official Department for Education (DfE) data shows 2,791 children applied for a place at a secondary school in Sefton for the 2024-25 academic year. Of them, 2,473 (88.6%) were admitted to their first choice, 96.8% received a place from at least one school in their top three choices.
Nationally, 82.9% of secondary school applicants received an offer from their first choice for 2024-25 – up from 82.6% the year before – while 96% secured a place at any of their favoured schools, up from 95.56% the year prior.
But, some schools can still be difficult to get into, with large numbers of applicants and limited spaces available. Here are all 18 of the secondary schools in Sefton - including in Southport, Crosby, Bootle and beyond - ranked by how easy they are to get into (from least to most difficult) based on DfE figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.
