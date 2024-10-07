School places in Sefton: The easiest and hardest secondary schools to get into in 2024-2025 ranked

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Oct 2024, 12:51 BST

Parents in Southport, Formby, Crosby, Bootle, Maghull and across Sefton are trying to decide which secondary school to place as their child’s first choice.

Families have until October 31 to submit their secondary school applications for the September 2025 school year, and, in Sefton they will be able to apply for up to three institutions, submitted in order of preference.

Official Department for Education (DfE) data shows 2,791 children applied for a place at a secondary school in Sefton for the 2024-25 academic year. Of them, 2,473 (88.6%) were admitted to their first choice, 96.8% received a place from at least one school in their top three choices.

Nationally, 82.9% of secondary school applicants received an offer from their first choice for 2024-25 – up from 82.6% the year before – while 96% secured a place at any of their favoured schools, up from 95.56% the year prior.

But, some schools can still be difficult to get into, with large numbers of applicants and limited spaces available. Here are all 18 of the secondary schools in Sefton - including in Southport, Crosby, Bootle and beyond - ranked by how easy they are to get into (from least to most difficult) based on DfE figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

At Greenbank High School, 100% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 198 out of 198 pupils had the school as their first choice and got in.

1. Greenback High School, Southport

At Greenbank High School, 100% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 198 out of 198 pupils had the school as their first choice and got in. | Google Street View

At Deyes High School, 100% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 169 out of 169 pupils had the school as their first choice and got in.

2. Deyes High School, Maghull

At Deyes High School, 100% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 169 out of 169 pupils had the school as their first choice and got in. | Stock image via Stock Adobe/Monkey Business

At Stanley High School, 100% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 153 out of 153 pupils had the school as their first choice and got in.

3. Stanley High School, Southport

At Stanley High School, 100% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 153 out of 153 pupils had the school as their first choice and got in. | Google Street View

At Christ The King Catholic High School, 100% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 137 out of 137 pupils had the school as their first choice and got in.

4. Christ The King Catholic High School and Sixth Form Centre, Southport

At Christ The King Catholic High School, 100% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 137 out of 137 pupils had the school as their first choice and got in. | Google Street View

