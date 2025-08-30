The 13 Sefton primary schools with the lowest rates of persistent absence

These are the Sefton primary schools with the lowest rates of ‘persistent absence’.
The ‘persistent absence’ figures refer to the percentage of pupils missing 10% or more of the mornings or afternoons they could attend.
Across the borough, there was a wide disparity in the persistent absence rates in primary schools. Check out the 13 primary schools which had the lowest rates of persistent absence in Sefton.
Special schools and all-through schools - those which cover primary and secondary phases - have not been included in the list.
1. St Thomas Church of England Primary School, Lydiate
St Thomas Church of England Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 2.2% | Google Street View
2. Forefield Community Infant and Nursery School, Crosby
Forefield Community Infant and Nursery School had a persistent absence rate of 2.8%. | Google Street View
3. St Nicholas Church of England Primary School, Blundellsands
St Nicholas Church of England Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 4.4%. | Google Street View
4. Freshfield Primary School, Formby
Freshfield Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 5.9%. | Google Street View