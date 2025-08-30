The 13 Sefton primary schools with the lowest rates of persistent absence

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

A look at Sefton's primary schools with the lowest rates of persistent student absence.

These are the Sefton primary schools with the lowest rates of ‘persistent absence’.

The ‘persistent absence’ figures refer to the percentage of pupils missing 10% or more of the mornings or afternoons they could attend.

Across the borough, there was a wide disparity in the persistent absence rates in primary schools. Check out the 13 primary schools which had the lowest rates of persistent absence in Sefton.

Special schools and all-through schools - those which cover primary and secondary phases - have not been included in the list.

St Thomas Church of England Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 2.2%

1. St Thomas Church of England Primary School, Lydiate

St Thomas Church of England Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 2.2% | Google Street View

Forefield Community Infant and Nursery School had a persistent absence rate of 2.8%.

2. Forefield Community Infant and Nursery School, Crosby

Forefield Community Infant and Nursery School had a persistent absence rate of 2.8%. | Google Street View

St Nicholas Church of England Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 4.4%.

3. St Nicholas Church of England Primary School, Blundellsands

St Nicholas Church of England Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 4.4%. | Google Street View

Freshfield Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 5.9%.

4. Freshfield Primary School, Formby

Freshfield Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 5.9%. | Google Street View

