Each primary school in Sefton has been given a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and mathematics. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.
The proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’ is included in the league table. According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.
Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.
We have scoured the latest data to see which schools in Sefton were the top performing, and also included their latest Ofsted score where available. In some instances, an overall Ofsted judgement is unavailable, as the school regulator has now scrapped single word scores. Others have been recently visited and have given ratings for five key indicators.
Our rankings include the 18 Sefton primary schools which had at least 70% of pupils meeting the expected standard in KS2, with the national average being 61% - up 60% from 2023. Take a look to see if your child’s school made the top-performing list for the Wirral.
