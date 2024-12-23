The 18 best performing Sefton primary schools according to 2024 SAT scores and Ofsted reports

By Emma Dukes

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT

The top primary schools in Sefton - including Formby, Southport, Waterloo and more - have been revealed in the Department for Education’s new 2024 league table, based on SAT scores achieved by pupils.

Each primary school in Sefton has been given a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and mathematics. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’ is included in the league table. According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We have scoured the latest data to see which schools in Sefton were the top performing, and also included their latest Ofsted score where available. In some instances, an overall Ofsted judgement is unavailable, as the school regulator has now scrapped single word scores. Others have been recently visited and have given ratings for five key indicators.

Our rankings include the 18 Sefton primary schools which had at least 70% of pupils meeting the expected standard in KS2, with the national average being 61% - up 60% from 2023. Take a look to see if your child’s school made the top-performing list for the Wirral.

St Thomas Church of England Primary School, located on Kenyons Lane, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 108 in maths. 93% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 21% achieved a higher standard. Current Ofsted rating: Outstanding.

1. St Thomas Church of England Primary School, Lydiate, Sefton

St Thomas Church of England Primary School, located on Kenyons Lane, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 108 in maths. 93% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 21% achieved a higher standard. Current Ofsted rating: Outstanding. | Google Street View

St Robert Bellarmine, located on Harris Drive, achieved an average score of 108 in reading and 108 in maths. 83% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 17% achieved a higher standard. Current Ofsted rating: Outstanding.

2. St Robert Bellarmine Catholic Primary School, Bootle, Sefton

St Robert Bellarmine, located on Harris Drive, achieved an average score of 108 in reading and 108 in maths. 83% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 17% achieved a higher standard. Current Ofsted rating: Outstanding. | Google Street View

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, located on Back Lane, achieved an average score of 107 in reading and 105 in maths. 82% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard. Current Ofsted rating: Unavailable.

3. St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Crosby, Sefton

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, located on Back Lane, achieved an average score of 107 in reading and 105 in maths. 82% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard. Current Ofsted rating: Unavailable. | Google

Shoreside Primary School, located on Westminster Drive, achieved an average score of 108 in reading and 104 in maths. 81% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 8% achieved a higher standard. Current Ofsted rating: Good.

4. Shoreside Primary School, Southport, Sefton

Shoreside Primary School, located on Westminster Drive, achieved an average score of 108 in reading and 104 in maths. 81% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 8% achieved a higher standard. Current Ofsted rating: Good. | Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

