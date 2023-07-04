Teachers across Merseyside and the rest of the country will walk out again this week, as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and funding.

Members of National Education Union (NEU) will stage strike action on Wednesday, July 5 and Friday, July 7 after rejecting a pay offer this earlier this year.

Most state school teachers in England had a 5% pay rise for the current academic year, however, the NEU are campaigning for a ‘fully-funded, above inflation pay rise’ and aim to raise awareness of what they say is a lack of funding in schools.

After intensive talks with Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, teachers were offered an additional one-off payment of £1,000 for the 2022-23 academic year, and an average pay rise of 4.3 per cent from September 2023. The Government said this was ‘fair and reasonable’ and would be its final offer. However, all four teaching unions rejected the deal.

Announcing the latest strike days last month, Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretaries of the National Education Union, said: “It is within Gillian Keegan’s grasp for this action to be halted. Time and again the National Education Union, alongside its sister unions, have called for the Education Secretary to get around the negotiation table to settle this dispute for a fully-funded teacher pay increase. Time and again our calls have fallen on stony ground.”

Strike action: Schools and some sixth form colleges in England will be affected by NEU srike action this week, and the union is re-balloting its members to support strike action in the autumn.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) and the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) could also strike in the autumn, in coordination the NEU.

Previous teachers’ strikes in Merseyside:

Wednesday, February 1 (England and Wales)

Tuesday, February 28 (Northern, North West, and Yorkshire and Humber regions)

Wednesday, March 15 (England and Wales)

Thursday, March 16 (England and Wales)

Thursday, April 27 (England)

Tuesday, May 2 (England)

Merseyside schools which closed for previous strike days can be found here.

How will Merseyside be affected by July 5 and 7 strikes?

It is likely many schools across Merseyside will be forced to close or partially close during the strike action this week. The schools in Merseyside which have stated their intentions* for July 5 and 7 are listed in alphabetical order below:

*Not all schools responded to requests for information or were available at the time of calling.

Abbots Lea School - Closed to all students - pre-arranged INSET days.

- Closed to all students - pre-arranged INSET days. Aintree Davenhill Primary - Whole school open.

- Whole school open. Bidston Avenue Primary School - Partially open. Closed to Reception, Year 3 and Year 4 on both days. Closed to Class 1CM on July 7.

- Partially open. Closed to Reception, Year 3 and Year 4 on both days. Closed to Class 1CM on July 7. Broadoak Community Primary School - Most classes open.

- Most classes open. Broad Square Primary School - Closed to all students, apart from Year 6 who have a school trip on July 5.

- Closed to all students, apart from Year 6 who have a school trip on July 5. Brookdale Primary - Pre School, F2 and Year 3 in school as usual.

- Pre School, F2 and Year 3 in school as usual. Castleway Primary - Open for Nursery Classroom, Nurture Classroom, Reception Class, Year 2, Year 4 and Year 5.

- Open for Nursery Classroom, Nurture Classroom, Reception Class, Year 2, Year 4 and Year 5. Childwall Abbey School - Fully closed.

- Fully closed. Church Drive Primary School - Closed.

- Closed. Corpus Christi RC Primary School - Open as normal.

- Open as normal. Dixons Fazakerley Academy - Year 10 to attend school as usual. Years 7, 8 and 9 to work from home.

- Year 10 to attend school as usual. Years 7, 8 and 9 to work from home. Eastway Primary School - Closed to Years 1, 2, 4 and 5.

- Closed to Years 1, 2, 4 and 5. Eaves Primary School - Open to FS2, Year 1, Year 2, Year 3 & Year 6 only.

- Open to FS2, Year 1, Year 2, Year 3 & Year 6 only. Farnborough Road Infant School - Caterpillar AM class, Caterpillar PM class, Butterflies, Room 1, Room 2, Room 3, Room 4, Room 5, Room 7, Room 8, Room 10, Room 12, Room 14 and Room 15 open on July 5. Caterpillar AM class, Caterpillar PM class, Ladybirds, Room 12, Room 1 and Room 15 open on July .

- Caterpillar AM class, Caterpillar PM class, Butterflies, Room 1, Room 2, Room 3, Room 4, Room 5, Room 7, Room 8, Room 10, Room 12, Room 14 and Room 15 open on July 5. Caterpillar AM class, Caterpillar PM class, Ladybirds, Room 12, Room 1 and Room 15 open on July . Gateacre School - School site closed to all students.

- School site closed to all students. The Grange Primary School - Open to Class 3 and Class 6 only.

- Open to Class 3 and Class 6 only. Grange Valley Primary - Open to Nursery, STRIDE, Year 2, Year 4, Year 5 (Miss G) and Year 6 on July 5. Open to Nursery, STRIDE, Year 2, Year 3 and Year 6 on July 7.

- Open to Nursery, STRIDE, Year 2, Year 4, Year 5 (Miss G) and Year 6 on July 5. Open to Nursery, STRIDE, Year 2, Year 3 and Year 6 on July 7. Hatton Hill Primary - Open to EYFS (nursery and Reception) and Year 6 only on July 5 and 7. Year 2 to attend on July 7 for a school trip.

- Open to EYFS (nursery and Reception) and Year 6 only on July 5 and 7. Year 2 to attend on July 7 for a school trip. Halewood Academy - Closed to all pupils.

- Closed to all pupils. Holy Spirit Catholic Primary - Open to Years 1, 2 and 3 on July 5. Open to Years 4, 5 and 6 on July 7.

- Open to Years 1, 2 and 3 on July 5. Open to Years 4, 5 and 6 on July 7. Holy Family Catholic High in Thornton – Closed to Years 7 - 10.

– Closed to Years 7 - 10. Hudson Primary in Maghull - Closed to all pupils.

- Closed to all pupils. Irby Primary School - School site closed to all students.

- School site closed to all students. Kirkby High School - School site closed to all students.

- School site closed to all students. Ladymount Catholic Primary - Fully open.

- Fully open. Lander Road Primary - Reception and Year 3 closed on both days. Year 5 closed on July 5.

- Reception and Year 3 closed on both days. Year 5 closed on July 5. Lord Derby Academy - Closed to all pupils on both days, other than Year 10 who should attend on July 5.

- Closed to all pupils on both days, other than Year 10 who should attend on July 5. Manor Primary School - Open to Foundation, 1 & 2 and Year 6.

- Open to Foundation, 1 & 2 and Year 6. Meols Cop High School - Closed to all pupils on both days, other than Year 9 who should attend on July 7.

Closed to all pupils on both days, other than Year 9 who should attend on July 7. Mersey Park Primary School - Closed to all pupils

- Closed to all pupils Ridgeway High School - Open to Year 10 on July 5, closed to all students July 7.

- Open to Year 10 on July 5, closed to all students July 7. Stanton Road Primary - Closed to all students.

- Closed to all students. St Julie’s Catholic High Schoo l - Closed to all students on July 5, open for Years 10 & 12 on July 7.

l - Closed to all students on July 5, open for Years 10 & 12 on July 7. St John Plessignton Catholic College - Closed to Years 7 - 10.

- Closed to Years 7 - 10. Townfield Primary - RM & 1C to attend as normal.

- RM & 1C to attend as normal. Woodlands Primary - Closed to all students on both days, other than F2 who have a school trip on July 7.