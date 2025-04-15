Parents will receive notification of primary school offers for the 2025-2026 academic year via email or letter on Wednesday, though some will not secure their first choices due to many popular schools being competitive or oversubscribed.
As parents eagerly await offers for their children, we’ve had a look at the percentage of pupils in Liverpool who got their first choice place for September 2024 and created a list of the hardest primary schools to get into.
Here are the 15 primary schools in Liverpool which were hardest to get into, based on the latest Department for Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.
