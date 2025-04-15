The 15 Liverpool primary schools which are the hardest to get into, according to latest school offers data

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Apr 2025, 12:46 BST

Department for Education figures reveal the hardest primary schools to get into in Liverpool ahead of National Offer Day this Wednesday (April 16).

Parents will receive notification of primary school offers for the 2025-2026 academic year via email or letter on Wednesday, though some will not secure their first choices due to many popular schools being competitive or oversubscribed.

As parents eagerly await offers for their children, we’ve had a look at the percentage of pupils in Liverpool who got their first choice place for September 2024 and created a list of the hardest primary schools to get into.

Here are the 15 primary schools in Liverpool which were hardest to get into, based on the latest Department for Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

237 pupils put Liverpool College as their first choice but only 82 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 34.59%.

1. Liverpool College, Queen's Drive

237 pupils put Liverpool College as their first choice but only 82 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 34.59%. | Google Street View

63 pupils put St Sebastian's as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 46.03%.

2. St Sebastian's Catholic Primary School and Nursery, Fairfield

63 pupils put St Sebastian's as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 46.03%. | Google Street View

110 pupils put Runnymede St Edward's as their first choice but only 60 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 54.54%.

3. Runnymede St Edward's Catholic Primary School, North Drive

110 pupils put Runnymede St Edward's as their first choice but only 60 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 54.54%. | Google Street View

82 pupils put Smithdown Primary School as their first choice but only 58 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 70.73%.

4. Smithdown Primary School, Wavertree

82 pupils put Smithdown Primary School as their first choice but only 58 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 70.73%. | Google Street View

