All of Liverpool’s universities are in the top ten for certain subject areas.

The Complete University Guide 2023 has awarded a high ranking to Liverpool Hope University’s Health Studies courses.

The term ‘Health Studies’ includes courses that look at the structures and issues of health and social care that underpin society, including Health & Social Care and Health & Welfare degrees.

Liverpool Hope offers undergraduate courses for both subjects and has been ranked second in the UK, with Health Studies recognised as its ‘area of excellence.’

The Complete University Guide has released annual university league tables for more than 25 years, ranking institutions based on a series of factors, including graduate prospects, entry requirements and student satisfaction.

Liverpool Hope’s Health Studies courses were awarded an incredible 96% for graduate prospects, 83% student satisfaction and an overall score of 82%, however, they were knocked from the top spot that they previously held. King’s College London achieved first place with an overall score of 100%

Liverpool Hope’s overall ranking on the 2023 league table is 89th.

What’s been said?

Dr Penny Haughan, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost said: “To be recognised in the Complete University Guide’s areas of excellence reinforces that Liverpool Hope University remains a leading UK institution in the field of Health Studies.

“The health and social care sector has a vital role to play in society, and the quality of our research-informed teaching and the professional experience of our staff continues to produce graduates who go on to enjoy successful careers, which has been highlighted in these rankings.”

Other Liverpool universities

Edge Hill University jumped a whopping 29 places for its Tourism, Transport, Travel & Heritage Studies courses, now in second place. The university recieved an overall score of 99% for the subject area, as well as 83% student satisfaction. Overall, Edge Hill ranks 64th on the league table.

The University of Liverpool scored second place for its Optometry, Ophthalmics & Orthoptics courses with a brilliant overall score of 99% and 91% student satisfaction. Overall, the university ranks 21st on the league table.