Register
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'

Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024: Liverpool, John Moores and Hope rankings revealed

Two Liverpool universities made it into the top five in the North West in the latest Good University Guide, with one shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 15th Sep 2023, 07:01 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:49 BST

The highly-regarded The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide has now been released, ranking the UK’s 134 universities based on factors such as graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction.

We can now reveal how the 12 universities in the North West rank, both regionally and nationally in the 2024 edition

Two Merseyside universities made it into the top five, and the University of Liverpool has been shortlisted for University of the Year. But, how did our other local institutions fare?

Lancaster University has once again topped the ranks for the North West, coming in at 14 in the national rankings.

1. Lancaster University

Lancaster University has once again topped the ranks for the North West, coming in at 14 in the national rankings. Photo: Stock

University of Manchester takes second place in there North West, coming in at 23 in the national rankings.

2. University of Manchester

University of Manchester takes second place in there North West, coming in at 23 in the national rankings. Photo: University of Manchester

At number three is University of Liverpool, which places at 29 in the national rankings.

3. University of Liverpool

At number three is University of Liverpool, which places at 29 in the national rankings. Photo: University of Liverpool Faculty of Health CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Manchester Metropolitan University is number four for the North West, at 59 nationally.

4. Manchester Metropolitan University

Manchester Metropolitan University is number four for the North West, at 59 nationally. Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:UniversitiesLiverpoolNorth West