The Sunday Times’ Parent Power Guide has revealed the best secondary schools in Cheshire - including Warrington, Widnes and Chester.

Using the latest edition of the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Guide , we have compiled a list of the best performing secondary schools in Cheshire, based on GCSE results.

Schools are ranked by performance at GCSE in summer 2023. The number of 9, 8, 7, A* and A grades gained at GCSE is expressed as a percentage of the total number of GCSE entries overall. This includes IGCSEs sat in independent schools. This is single weighted.

Including both state and independent schools, here are the xx best performing secondary schools in Cheshire.

1 . Cransley School, Northwich, Cheshire National rank 25. Cransley School is an independent girls’ school for pupils aged four to 16. 29.0% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. Photo: Cransley School

2 . Bridgewater High School, Warrington, Cheshire National rank 47. Bridgewater High School is a coeducational state secondary school for pupils aged between 11 and 18. 34.2% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. Photo: Google Street View

3 . The King’s School, Chester, Cheshire National rank 95. The King’s School is a mixed private day school for pupils aged 4 to 18. 70.8% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. Photo: The King’s School

4 . The King’s School in Macclesfield, Prestbury, Cheshire National rank 131. The King’s School in Macclesfield is an independent secondary school for girls aged between 11 and 18. 64.1% of students attained GCSE A*/A/9/8/7. Photo: The King's School in Macclesfield