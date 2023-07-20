Cheshire primary schools ranked 2023: 16 best primary schools as named by Sunday Times Parent Power Guide
These are the top primary schools in Cheshire - including Warrington, Widnes and Chester.
The best performing primary schools in Cheshire and the rest of the UK have been rated and released in the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Guide.
The schools were ranked on key areas such as reading, writing, numeracy and SATs. Each primary school was given a score out of 350, drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.
16 primary schools in Cheshire made the final shortlist of the best in the UK, with national rankings ranging from 8th to 472nd.
Below are the schools* that made it into the prestigious guide.
*This list is for state primary schools only and does not include independent preparatory schools.