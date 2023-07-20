These are the top primary schools in Cheshire - including Warrington, Widnes and Chester.

The best performing primary schools in Cheshire and the rest of the UK have been rated and released in the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Guide .

The schools were ranked on key areas such as reading, writing, numeracy and SATs. Each primary school was given a score out of 350, drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

16 primary schools in Cheshire made the final shortlist of the best in the UK, with national rankings ranging from 8th to 472nd.

Below are the schools* that made it into the prestigious guide.

*This list is for state primary schools only and does not include independent preparatory schools.

1 . Tilston Parochial Church of England Primary School, Tilston, Cheshire Tilston Parochial Church of England Primary School is the highest rated primary school in Cheshire. It has 124 pupils and a score of 336. It has a national rank of 8. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Adlington Primary School, Macclesfield, Cheshire Adlington Primary School is the second highest rated primary school in Cheshire. It has 121 pupils and a score of 331. It has a national rank of 48. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Sandiway Primary School, Northwich, Cheshire Sandiway Primary School is the third highest rated primary school in Cheshire. It has 216 pupils and a score of 336. It has a national rank of 50. Photo: Adobe

4 . Bruche Primary School Academy, Warrington, Cheshire Bruche Primary School Academy is the fourth highest rated primary school in Cheshire. It has 249 pupils and a score of 336. It has a national rank of 51. Photo: Google Street View

