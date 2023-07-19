These are the top secondary schools in Cheshire - including Warrington, Widnes and Chester - according to the well-trusted education guide.

The best performing secondary schools in Cheshire, Merseyside and the rest of the UK for 2023 have been rated and released in the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Guide .

The ratings of each insitution are based on academic performance, including GCSE results, and A-level results at those schools and colleges that also offer the qualification.

The number of 9, 8, 7, A* and A grades gained at GCSE is calculated as a percentage of the total number of GCSE entries overall. This includes IGCSEs sat in independent schools. A-levels are double weighted.

Seventeen secondary schools in Cheshire made the final shortlist of the best in the UK, with their national rankings ranging from 22 to 376.

Below are the schools that made it into the prestigious guide, including both state and independent secondary schools.

1 . Wade Deacon High School, Widnes, Cheshire National rank 22. Wade Deacon High School is a mixed state secondary school for pupils aged between 11 and 16. Photo: Wade Deacon High School

2 . St Thomas More Catholic High School, Crewe, Cheshire National rank 23. St Thomas More Catholic High School is a mixed secondary school for pupils aged 11 to 16. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Cransley School, Northwich, Cheshire National rank 39. Cransley School is an independent girls’ school for pupils aged four to 16. Photo: Cransley School

4 . The King’s School, Chester, Cheshire National rank 112. The King’s School is a mixed private day school for pupils aged 4 to 18. Photo: The King’s School

