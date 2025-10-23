Two Merseyside primary schools celebrated at Endeavour Awards 2025

Endeavour Awards 2025. | Submitted

The Endeavour Awards 2025 showcased exceptional dedication with honours across nine Northwest schools, featuring awards for outstanding staff and students.

Pupils and staff have been celebrated at the latest staging of the Endeavour Awards.

Around 300 guests gathered to celebrate amazing achievements across the Endeavour Learning Trusts.

Winners of awards included a special recognition award for the girls at Churchtown Primary who were involved in the devastating Southport attack last year. Laura Shawcroft from the school also earned the Staff People Centred Award.

Within the Endeavour schools, Hannah Parr at Linaker Primary School in Southport was awarded a Staff Transformational Award, for her work profoundly transformed the school’s approach to SEND.

Overall, there were 72 nominees in total, with 12 winners and a further 12 runners up.

David Clayton, CEO of the Endeavour Learning Trust, said: “It was amazing to be able to celebrate the extraordinary spirit that runs through our Trust. A spirit that is defined by our values, and brought to life by our colleagues and children.

“Our colleagues and children at Endeavour demonstrate incredible commitment, creativity and togetherness and we were very pleased to be able to recognise them at such a fantastic event. I look forward to the Endeavour Awards returning even bigger in 2026!”

Full list of winners:

Staff Individuality Award - George Curtis - Tarleton Academy, Lancashire

Student Individuality Award - Grace - Wellfield Academy, Lancashire

Staff Transformational Award - Hannah Parr - Linaker Primary School, Southport

Student Transformational Award - Leyton - Tarleton Academy, Lancashire

Staff Togetherness Award - Sarah Simm - Ormskirk School, Lancashire

Student Togetherness Award - Tilli - Strike Lane Primary School, Lancashire

Staff Belonging Award - Lisa Mitchell - Brindle Gregson Lane, Lancashire

Student Belonging Award - Isabelle - Brindle Gregson Lane, Lancashire

Staff People Centred Award - Laura Shawcroft - Churchtown Primary School, Southport

Student People Centred Award - Darcie - Northbrook Primary School, Lancashire

Staff Community - Catch Hayhurst - Burscough Priory Academy, Lancashire

Student Community - Ellie - Burscough Priory Academy, Lancashire