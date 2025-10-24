Plans to rebuild an entire Merseyside school have been given the go ahead. The new £58m Mosslands School is expected to be finished in three years’ time.

The school is one of two in Wirral earmarked to be rebuilt with funding paid for by the Department for Education. The current cost of the project is expected to be just under £58m and will see an entire redevelopment of the school site.

Now the plans have been approved at a Wirral Council meeting on October 23, pupils are expected to move into the new school in 2027 while improvements to pitches in the area will be finished by 2028.

What the new Mosslands School could look like from the outside | Ellis Williams Architects Limited/LDRS

Parts of the current school were first built in 1952 and headteacher Adrian Whiteley previously told the LDRS this was with a 40 year life span. Leaking roofs, drafty windows, glazing dropping out, and cracks in the building are just part of a host of issues caused by buildings that are well past their prime.

With the redevelopment will come a new school building, a new theatre, two sports halls and fitness suite, netball courts, several sports pitches including a full sized county level pitch, alongside an engineering centre and facilities for children with complex needs. Better insulated buildings, solar panels, and a ground source heat pump is expected to save at least £160,000 in running costs putting more money back into education.

Mr Whiteley has previously said it is “the best thing that will have happened in Wallasey for a long long time”, adding: “What it’ll mean is they’ll be coming to a building that’s been built for them.

“We’ve got an IT centre, we’ve got an e-sports room. A whole series of engineering rooms that have been purpose built and that is what our students say they want and what they value so it will be great for them.”

At the meeting, the plans were praised cross-party by those who represent the area. Labour councillor Brenda Hall said the development brings many benefits for the area while Conservative councillor Ian Lewis said it was the biggest investment in Wallasey for decades, praising council officers for their work and welcoming investment in parks in the area.

The plans were presented to councillors who were told the new school would improve safety and security for pupils and staff, raise student aspirations, and provide special education needs and first class sports facilities which would be available for community use. Thousands of letters have been sent out about the plans but only three objections came in, all of which were later taken back.

Councillors said the plans showed the Wirral was open for business with many positives. Cllr Steve Foulkes said it was a huge success for Wirral as a whole.

The plans were voted through unanimously. Cllr Paul Stuart, who previously went to the school, said the plans were exemplary, adding: “For such a big project, to have three objections that were later withdrawn is a miracle.”

