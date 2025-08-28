The 17 Wirral primary schools with the lowest rates of persistent absence

These are the Wirral primary schools with the lowest rates of ‘persistent absence’.

The ‘persistent absence’ figures refer to the percentage of pupils missing 10% or more of the mornings or afternoons they could attend.

Across the peninsula, there was a wide disparity in the persistent absence rates in primary schools. Check out the 17 Wirral primary schools which had the lowest rates of persistent absence.

Special schools and all-through schools - those which cover primary and secondary phases - have not been included in the list.

1 . Brackenwood Infant School, Bebington Brackenwood Infant School had a persistent absence rate of 2.9%. | Google Street View

2 . Gayton Primary School, Gayton Gayton Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 3.2%. | Google Street View

3 . Barnston Primary School, Barnston Barnston Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 4.5%. | Google Street View