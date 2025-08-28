The 17 Wirral primary schools with the lowest rates of persistent absence

Emma Dukes
Published 28th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 15:01 BST

Discover which Wirral primary schools have the lowest rates of persistent absence.

The ‘persistent absence’ figures refer to the percentage of pupils missing 10% or more of the mornings or afternoons they could attend.

Across the peninsula, there was a wide disparity in the persistent absence rates in primary schools. Check out the 17 Wirral primary schools which had the lowest rates of persistent absence.

Special schools and all-through schools - those which cover primary and secondary phases - have not been included in the list.

1. Brackenwood Infant School, Bebington

Brackenwood Infant School had a persistent absence rate of 2.9%. | Google Street View

2. Gayton Primary School, Gayton

Gayton Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 3.2%. | Google Street View

3. Barnston Primary School, Barnston

Barnston Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 4.5%. | Google Street View

4. Poulton Lancelyn Primary School, Bebington

Poulton Lancelyn Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 4.8%. | Google Street View

