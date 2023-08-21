GCSE students across the country will find out their results on Thursday (August 24), receiving grades ranging from 9 to 1, with 9 being the highest.
For some, results day will mark the end of the secondary school, as they prepare to begin college in just a few weeks.
Other children are gearing up to begin secondary school in September, with many joining ‘big schools’ across Wirral. But which local schools have impressed Ofsted inspectors?
Below is a list of all the Wirral secondary schools to be rated as ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by inspectors*, in alphabetical order. Did your child’s school make the list?
*Please note, some schools listed have not had an inspection for several years.
1. Birkenhead High School Academy - Good
Published in June 2023, the Ofsted report for Birkenhead High School Academy states: “Pupils are proud to attend this school. They feel happy and safe. Pupils understand the importance of tolerating people who are different to themselves. They embrace diversity. Leaders deal with any incidents of bullying quickly and effectively.” Photo: Google Street View
2. Calday Grange Grammar School - Good
Published in October 2019, the Ofsted report for Calday Grange Grammar School states: “Pupils enjoy school and they say that they feel safe. They are confident that staff will listen and take care of them. Younger pupils say that older pupils are kind and help them to find their way around school.” Photo: Google Street View
3. Clare Mount Specialist Sports College - Outstanding
Published in January 2022, the Ofsted report for Clare Mount Specialist Sports College reads: “Pupils achieve well at this highly ambitious school. They feel happy and safe in school. Skilled staff ensure that pupils’ varying special educational needs and/or disabilities are appropriately catered for. Relationships between staff and pupils are strong and supportive." Photo: Google Street View
4. Co-op Academy Bebington - Good
Published in June 2023, the Ofsted report for Co-op Academy Bebington states: “At Co-op Academy Bebington, pupils, and students in the sixth form, thrive. They know that leaders and teachers have high expectations of them and they rise to meet them. Academically, all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), benefit from an ambitious and carefully designed curriculum. This gives them the depth of knowledge that they need to succeed in their future choices. They achieve well.” Photo: Google Street View