4 . Co-op Academy Bebington - Good

Published in June 2023, the Ofsted report for Co-op Academy Bebington states: “At Co-op Academy Bebington, pupils, and students in the sixth form, thrive. They know that leaders and teachers have high expectations of them and they rise to meet them. Academically, all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), benefit from an ambitious and carefully designed curriculum. This gives them the depth of knowledge that they need to succeed in their future choices. They achieve well.” Photo: Google Street View