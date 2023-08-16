Pupils across the country will receive their GCSE results next week, marking the end of the secondary school journey for some, as they prepare to begin college in just a few weeks.
Other children are gearing up to begin secondary school in September, with many joining ‘big schools’ across Liverpool. But which local schools have impressed Ofsted inspectors?
Below is a list of all the Liverpool secondary schools to be rated as ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by inspectors*, in alphabetical order. Did your child’s school make the list?
*Please note, some schools listed have not had an inspection for several years.
1. Archbishop Beck Catholic College - Good
Published in December 2021, the Ofsted report for Archbishop Beck Catholic College reads: “
Archbishop Beck is a welcoming and supportive community. Leaders have high aspirations for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils and students rise to leaders’ and teachers’ high expectations.” Photo: Google Street View
2. Archbishop Blanch C of E High School - Outstanding
Published in March 2020, the Ofsted report for Archbishop Blanch C of E High School states: “Pupils and students are exceptionally proud to be part of such a close-knit, friendly and welcoming school community. They thoroughly enjoy coming to school and they thrive in all that they do. The pupils and students to whom we spoke said that they feel very safe. They are extremely well cared for.” Photo: Google Street View
3. Assess Education (Wavertree) - Good
Published in November 2018, the Ofsted report for Assess Education states: “Leaders work together as a close team. They have successfully improved the school. Leaders and other members of staff are highly committed to pupils. The school gives many pupils a fresh start in their education. For some, it allows them to be successful and enjoy learning for the first time." Photo: Google Street View
4. Auckland College - Oustanding
Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Auckland College states: “the independent school standards are met. Due to excellent teaching, pupils exhibit exceptionally positive attitudes to learning. They become confident, resilient learners. Teachers and teaching assistants enable pupils to realise their full potential and prepare them very well for the next stage of their education.” Please note, the school had an additional inspection in 2022. Photo: Google Street View