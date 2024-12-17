Each primary school in Wirral has been given a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and mathematics. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’ is included in the league table. According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We have scoured the latest data to see which schools in Liverpool, Wirral, St Helens, Sefton and Knowsley were the top performing, and also included their latest Ofsted score where available. In some instances, an overall Ofsted judgement is unavailable, as the school regulator has now scrapped single word scores. Others have been recently visited and have given ratings for five key indicators.

Our rankings include the 14 Wirral primary schools which had at least 70% of pupils meeting the expected standard in KS2, with the national average being 61% - up 60% from 2023. Take a look to see if your child’s school made the top-performing list for the Wirral.

1 . Thornton Hough Primary School, Thornton Hough, Wirral Thornton Hough Primary School, located on St George's Way, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 96% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 35% achieved a higher standard. Current Ofsted rating: Outstanding | Google Street View

2 . West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School, West Kirby, Wirral West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School, located on St Bridget's Lane, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 83% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 22% achieved a higher standard. Current Ofsted rating: Outstanding in all five categories. | Google Street View

3 . Thingwall Primary School, Thingwall, Wirral Thingwall Primary School, located on Pensby Road, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 81% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 16% achieved a higher standard. Current Ofsted rating: Unavailable. | Google Street View