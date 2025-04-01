Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andy Grant, the world’s fastest single-leg amputee, shared his incredible story of perseverance and resilience with students at St Margaret’s Church of England Academy as part of a special day dedicated to ‘resilience’.

The day, which was inspired by the academy’s values of compassion, resilience, and respect, aimed to inspire students and equip them with strategies to overcome challenges, both in school and beyond.

The normal timetable was put on hold in favour of a range of personal development activities designed to build resilience. These sessions focused on the importance of community, mental health, physical health, and learning from real-life experiences. Bespoke sessions for exam classes provided strategies to help students manage exam stress, stay focused on success, and maintain their mental wellbeing during challenging times.

Andy Grant’s inspiring talk was a key highlight for both students and staff. He shared how he faced the loss of his mother at the age of 12, joined the Royal Marines, and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. After being seriously injured by an IED (improvised explosive device) and becoming medically discharged, he was forced to adjust to life as an amputee.

World record holder Andy Grant inspires resilience in St Margaret’s students

Despite these challenges, Andy went on to become the world’s fastest single-leg amputee over 10km, completing the race in a time of 37:17. He has also climbed some of the world’s highest mountains, demonstrating that no challenge is too great to overcome with determination and the right mindset.

In his talk, Andy emphasised the importance of how we react to life’s challenges, rather than being defined by them. His story resonated deeply with students, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

One student commented: “It was amazing to hear Andy Grant’s talk. He has been through so much yet is incredibly strong. I found today really motivating.”

Headteacher of St Margaret’s Church of England Academy, Mr Adam Robinson said: “We were thrilled with how the day unfolded. Our aim was to highlight the importance of resilience in a variety of ways, and we’re confident that our students gained valuable tools to help them navigate challenges, whether in their studies or beyond.

“Andy Grant is a great example of how resilience isn’t just about bouncing back from adversity but about using those experiences to grow stronger. We hope that hearing from him will inspire our students to approach life with the same determination.”

St Margaret’s Church of England Academy is proud to be part of All Saints Multi Academy Trust.