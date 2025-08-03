The 11 best top-rated dentists in Liverpool - and if they are accepting new NHS patients in 2025

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Aug 2025

Discover Liverpool's top 11 best-rated dentists and find out if they're accepting new NHS patients.

People in Liverpool continue to struggle with lack of access to dental services, and many practices offering NHS treatment are not accepting new adult patients. Due to this, many local residents have been forced to access private dental care, which can be quite costly - though some do allow a certain number of NHS patients.

With this in mind, we have found the 11 of the highest-rated dentists in Liverpool - all of which are private - and found out whether or not they are accepting new NHS patients.

Here, in no particular order, are the highest-rated dentists in Liverpool - according to Google Reviews. Each has at least 100 reviews.

1. Dr Rez Dental, Dale Street L1

2. Dental Delight, Henry Street L1

3. Kamran Rasul, The Dental Clinic, Chapel Street L3

4. Kissdental Liverpool, The Strand L1

