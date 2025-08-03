People in Liverpool continue to struggle with lack of access to dental services, and many practices offering NHS treatment are not accepting new adult patients. Due to this, many local residents have been forced to access private dental care, which can be quite costly - though some do allow a certain number of NHS patients.

With this in mind, we have found the 11 of the highest-rated dentists in Liverpool - all of which are private - and found out whether or not they are accepting new NHS patients.

Here, in no particular order, are the highest-rated dentists in Liverpool - according to Google Reviews. Each has at least 100 reviews.

1 . Dr Rez Dental, Dale Street L1 Dr Rez Dental has five out of five stars, from 370 Google reviews. Accepting NHS patients? - No. | Dr Rez Dental

2 . Dental Delight, Henry Street L1 Dental Delight has five out of five stars, from 342 Google reviews. Accepting NHS patients? - No. | Dental Delight

3 . Kamran Rasul, The Dental Clinic, Chapel Street L3 Kamran Rasul Cosmetic and Aesthetic Dentistry has five out five stars, from 272 Google reviews. Accepting new NHS patients? - No. | Kamran Rasul Cosmetic and Aesthetic Dentistry

4 . Kissdental Liverpool, The Strand L1 Kissdental Liverpool has five out five stars, from 185 reviews. Accepting NHS patients? - No. | Kissdental Liverpool