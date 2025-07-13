The annual survey - published every July - allows patients to choose an NHS GP practice based on the opinions, experiences and overall ratings of other local residents.

The latest results were published on Thursday, July 10, revealing the best and worst GP surgeries in Liverpool, Merseyside and beyond.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England. For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

The overall response rate to the 2025 survey is 25.8% based on 702,837 valid responses. The 2024 survey was the start of a new time series, and results from 2024 onwards cannot be compared with previous surveys.

Patients are asked about their overall experience at their GP experience as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

Here are the 21 best rated GP surgeries in Merseyside, based on the percentage of ‘fairly good’ or ‘very good’ overall experience responses from patients.

1 . Tarbock Medical Centre, Huyton 96% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'. | Google Maps

2 . Vittoria Medical Centre, Birkenhead 96% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'. | Google

3 . Greenbank Drive Surgery, Sefton Park 95% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'. | Google Street View