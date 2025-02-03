A new vaping clinic for children in Liverpool has begun seeing patients.

The vaping cessation service - believed to be the first NHS clinic of its kind in the country - was formed at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in November and has now started treating patients.

The clinic focuses on children aged between 11 and 15 – a group that vapes less than older teenagers but whose numbers have continued to rise, according to a survey by Action on Smoking and Health.

Alder Hey’s service aims to help young people become “nicotine-free” with treatment "tailored” to each patient. Potential treatment plans could include nicotine substitution or therapy-based approaches, though results are not expected for several months.

Prof Rachel Isba, who is leading the vaping service, said: “With the alarming rise in the number of children and young people turning to vaping and the significant uncertainty regarding the long-term impacts and potential harms of this trend, our clinic aims to provide crucial support for individuals affected by vaping, helping them become nicotine-free.”

The clinic will also contribute to research on nicotine dependence in young people. Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, said: “There is limited evidence on what works best to help people quit vaping, particularly young people. This innovative service will provide valuable insights.

“Many children who vape have a history of smoking and need protection from relapsing into cigarette use, alongside support to stop vaping. We look forward to seeing the impact of this programme.”