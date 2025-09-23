The annual GP Patient Survey survey - published every July - allows patients to choose an NHS GP practice based on the opinions, experiences and overall ratings of other local residents.

The 2025 survey was conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England. 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

The overall response rate to the 2025 survey is 25.8% based on 702,837 valid responses. The 2024 survey was the start of a new time series, and results from 2024 onwards cannot be compared with previous surveys.

Patients are asked about their overall experience at their GP experience as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

Here are the 15 best rated GP surgeries in Merseyside, based on the percentage of ‘fairly good’ or ‘very good’ overall experience responses from patients.

1 . Kenneth MacRae Medical Centre, Rainford 100% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'. | Google Maps

2 . Rainford Health Centre, Rainford 98% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'. | Google

3 . Tarbock Medical Centre, Huyton 96% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'. | Google Maps