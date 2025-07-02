The annual survey - usually published in July - allows patients to choose an NHS practice based on the opinions, experiences and overall ratings of other local residents.

The latest survey received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England. Published in July 2024, it was the first in a new time series and was redeveloped to’ make sure it continues to reflect how primary care services are delivered and how patients experience them’.

Ahead of the upcoming 2025 edition of the patient survey, we have taken a look at last year’s results to see find the highest-rated GP practices in Liverpool and Merseyside.

Below are the top* GP surgeries in the area, ranked by the percentage of people who rated the service as ‘good’ or ‘very good’. Is your local practice on the list? *Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

1 . Tarbock Medical Centre, Huyton, Knowsley 99% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Tarbock Medical Centre, located within the Manor Farm Resource Centre, was fairly good or very good. | Google Street View

2 . Kenneth Macrae Medical Centre, Rainford, St Helens 98% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Kenneth Macrae Medical Centre, Church Road, was fairly good or very good. | DC Studio - stock.adobe.com

3 . Grove Road Surgery, Wallasey, Wirral 97% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Grove Road Surgery, Grove Road, was fairly good or very good. | Google Street View