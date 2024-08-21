The worst-rated GP surgeries in and around Knowsley have been revealed by the latest GP Patient Survey.

The NHS England figures mark an improvement in patient satisfaction which in 2023 was at its lowest in five years, however, not all patients were happy with their local doctors service.

The survey received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England. This year’s survey is the first in a new time series and was redeveloped to’ make sure it continues to reflect how primary care services are delivered and how patients experience them’.

The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, what are the worst-rated GP practices in around Knowsley?

Below are seven of the worst-rated* in the area, ranked by the percentage of people who rated the service as ‘fairly poor’ or ‘very poor’. Is your local practice on the list? *Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

1 . Aston Healthcare Limited, Huyton L36 39% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Aston Healthcare Limited, located within the Manor Farm Resource Centre, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View

2 . Dr Maassarani & Partners, Kirkby L33 37% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Dr Maassarani & Partners, located within Tower Hill PCR, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View

3 . Stockbridge Village Health Centre, Stockbridge Village L28 35% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Stockbridge Village Health Centre, Waterpark Drive, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View